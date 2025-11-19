Lyra Health Partners with Thatch to Expand Access to Personalized Mental Health Care Through the Thatch Marketplace

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyra Health, the leading provider of workforce mental health solutions, today announced a new marketplace partnership with Thatch, a modern benefits platform that helps employers offer personalized, cost-effective healthcare through Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs). The Thatch Marketplace is a curated ecosystem of high-impact health and wellness services. All services are available through the same tax-free allowance members already use for insurance.

Through this partnership, individuals can select Lyra through the Thatch Marketplace and use their healthcare dollars for faster, easier access to therapy and coaching. They will also have access to Lyra’s self-guided tools, including meditations, breathing exercises, and interactive lessons that help build everyday skills for resilience and well-being.

“Lyra Health brings a world-class mental health solution to the Thatch Marketplace by offering a comprehensive, outcomes-driven model of mental health care designed for organizations of all sizes,” said Chris Ellis, Co-founder and CEO, Thatch. “Together, we’re delivering benefits that are modern, flexible, and cost-effective—built around people—not systems or company size.”

Making Quality Mental Health Care Easier to Reach

More than one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness, yet more than half never receive the care they need. Long wait times, provider shortages, and high out-of-pocket costs continue to make it difficult for people to access effective support.

Lyra’s care model was built to close that gap by combining high-quality providers, technology, and a deep commitment to measurable outcomes to help people get better and stay well.

Now, Lyra is bringing its evidence-based mental health care to the Thatch Marketplace, a growing hub of health innovators helping employers build modern, flexible benefits that meet the needs of today’s workforce. The Thatch platform helps employees navigate their benefit options and connect with care that fits their individual needs while streamlining compliance, reimbursement, and employee support, making health benefits more transparent and consumer-first.

Together, Lyra and Thatch are making it simpler for organizations to offer mental health support that delivers:

Fast, frictionless access – Members can typically match with a qualified provider within one day.

– Members can typically match with a qualified provider within one day. Care for the whole family – Support available for all employees and dependents.

– Support available for all employees and dependents. Proven clinical outcomes – 90% of members see meaningful improvement or recovery.

– 90% of members see meaningful improvement or recovery. Measurable financial value – Employers providing access to Lyra see a 26% annual reduction in healthcare claims costs on average.

“As employers reimagine how they support their teams, flexibility, access, and personalization are key,” said Sean McBride, Chief Customer & Revenue Officer, Lyra Health. “Through this new partnership with Thatch, any employer—regardless of size—can offer a mental health benefit that helps employees recover faster, stay well longer, and live healthier, more productive lives.”

Lyra’s offerings will be available through the Thatch Marketplace for plan year 2026.

About Lyra Health

Lyra Health is the leading provider of workforce mental health benefits, serving more than 20 million people globally through direct employer contracts and more than 100 million through health plan and partner relationships. Lyra is transforming access to life-changing mental health care through Lyra Empower, the only fully integrated, AI-powered platform combining the highest-quality care and technology solutions for members, providers and HR leaders. Empower works in the background to quickly connect members to the largest global network of evidence-based mental health providers, deliver actionable insights to benefit leaders, and free up providers to focus on client care—driving outstanding positive outcomes that are equitable across diverse racial and ethnic groups. Extensive peer-reviewed research confirms Lyra’s transformative care model helps people recover twice as fast and results in a 26% annual reduction in overall healthcare claims costs. For more information, visit lyrahealth.com.

About Thatch

Thatch is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for companies to offer personalized healthcare benefits using ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements). By combining fintech and healthtech solutions, Thatch empowers businesses to provide tax-free dollars their team members can use to purchase personalized health coverage. Since launching in 2023, Thatch has helped more than 1,000 companies across every industry improve their healthcare coverage while controlling costs. For more information, visit thatch.com.