RealSense Announces dormakaba Investment, Partnership to Advance AI-Powered Access Control and Security Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealSense, a pioneer in AI-powered computer vision, today announced a strategic investment from dormakaba, one of the leading providers in the access solutions market. The parties have agreed not to disclose any further details or the financial terms of the transaction.

In addition to its investment, dormakaba will partner with RealSense to accelerate the development of intelligent access solutions for data centers, airports, and other critical infrastructures. The partnership with dormakaba supports RealSense's approach of integrating innovative technologies into access solutions in a targeted manner. The use of biometric and intelligent systems enables a seamless and secure user experience. The systems can be flexibly integrated into various identity verification and authentication applications.

“We look forward to expanding our technological collaboration with dormakaba to advance access control security using privacy-preserving biometrics systems and AI-powered sensors, setting a new standard for global airport, enterprise and event environments,” said Nadav Orbach, founder and CEO of RealSense. “This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to responsible AI vision, improving user experiences while ensuring the highest levels of security for people and facilities.”

The partnership supports RealSense’s leadership in Vision AI into adjacent high-growth security markets, significantly expanding its total addressable market and solidifying the company as the integrated biometrics platform of choice for intelligent access control systems.

Demand for AI-enabled insight and automation is fueling rapid innovation, from smart airports and predictive maintenance to enterprise logistics optimization and event crowd management. The market for AI in tourism alone is projected to exceed $13 billion by 2030.

About dormakaba

dormakaba is a leading global provider in the access solutions market. The company reimagines access by setting industry standards for smart systems and sustainable solutions across the lifecycle of a building. More than 15,000 employees worldwide provide their expertise together with distribution partners to a growing customer base in more than 130 countries. dormakaba supports its customers with a broad, innovative portfolio of integrated access products, solutions and services that easily fit into building ecosystems to create safe, secure and sustainable places where people can move around seamlessly.

Further information about dormakaba Group on www.dormakabagroup.com/en

About RealSense

RealSense delivers industry-leading depth cameras and vision technology used in autonomous mobile robots, access control, industrial automation, healthcare and more. With a mission to deliver world-class perception systems for Physical AI and safely integrate robotics and AI into everyday life, RealSense provides intelligent, secure and reliable vision systems that help machines navigate and interact with the human world. The company is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with operations worldwide. Learn more at: www.realsenseai.com