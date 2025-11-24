Frasers Group Selects Navan to Elevate Global Travel and Expense Management

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the all-in-one travel, payments, and expense management platform, today announced it has been selected by Frasers Group, the retailer behind Sports Direct, FLANNELS, and FRASERS, as the company’s global partner for travel and expense management.

In recent years, Frasers Group has gone from strength-to-strength, executing on its Elevation Strategy to rethink retail and build the planet’s most admired and compelling brand ecosystem. To support this bold ambition from an operational perspective, Frasers Group sought a partner that could centralise travel and expense globally, improve its employee experience, and unlock company savings.

Navan’s unified platform will enable Frasers Group’s team members to book travel and submit expenses in one place, allowing for automatic travel payment and expense reconciliation. This provides their finance team with real-time visibility, automated policy compliance, and embedded cost-saving controls.

“Navan gives our team members a modern, AI-powered platform they actually want to use,” said Andy Brown, Chief People Officer of Frasers Group. “With Navan, we’ll have increased programme adoption, and will gain better visibility and control over travel and expense spend. Navan enables us to modernise travel and expenses in a way that’s both high-performance and people-first, which is critical as we scale internationally.”

Frasers Group selected Navan’s unified platform to deliver a modern, employee-first experience while driving efficiency gains and greater visibility for the finance organisation. Key anticipated benefits from the partnership include:

Improved employee satisfaction : Targeting 95%+ online adoption with Navan’s intuitive, mobile-first experience, and a 40+ NPS and 95%+ customer satisfaction score (CSAT).

: Targeting 95%+ online adoption with Navan’s intuitive, mobile-first experience, and a 40+ NPS and 95%+ customer satisfaction score (CSAT). Savings on travel spend : Projecting meaningful savings on overall travel costs, including up to 8% annual savings on airfares with access to New Distribution Capability (NDC) and low-cost carrier content.

: Projecting meaningful savings on overall travel costs, including up to 8% annual savings on airfares with access to New Distribution Capability (NDC) and low-cost carrier content. Real-time visibility and control: Giving the finance team enhanced transparency over spend and policy adherence, unlocking sustainable, operational efficiency in line with Frasers Group’s Elevate programme.

“We’re honoured that Frasers Group has chosen Navan as their unified travel and expense platform,” said Michael Riegel, CEO, EMEA, Navan. “By giving employees a platform we believe they will love to use, we expect to deliver high programme adoption that drives visibility, control, and savings. Frasers Group is redefining modern retail, and we’re committed to helping Frasers Group unlock yet more efficiency gains.”

The partnership reinforces Navan's leadership in the enterprise space, demonstrating that a modern, user-centric approach to travel continues to be the solution of choice for customers like Unilever, Heineken, Canva, and Informa, as well as hundreds of other enterprises across the UK.

Navan’s AI ends the endless scroll of booking travel. Instead of showing every travel option, it learns what employees like and shows them what they'll love, all within company policy. Navan data shows that 70% of all bookings are made from the first five options employees see. It’s not just faster booking, it’s travel that feels personal.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group started as a small store in Maidenhead in 1982 and from there, grew to become a global powerhouse. As the business evolved, 2019 saw the rebrand of Sports Direct International to Frasers Group plc; a reflection of the Groups growth and change in market identity.

Led by Chief Executive Michael Murray, the business is set on a formidable upwards trajectory as it continues to expand with its pioneering approach to retail. Frasers Group provides consumers with access to the world’s best Sports, Premium and Luxury brands with a vision to build the planet's most admired and compelling brand ecosystem.

As a leader in the industry, Frasers Group is committed to rethinking retail by driving digital innovation and providing unique store experiences to its consumers globally.

About Navan

Navan is a modern all-in-one solution for corporate travel, expense management, and spend optimization. Trusted by leading enterprises worldwide, Navan combines advanced technology, seamless user experience, and sustainability insights to deliver measurable business value and traveler satisfaction.

