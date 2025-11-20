Team M1 to Transform Army Flight Training With GDIT

DENTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M1 Support Services (M1) announced today that General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics and the world’s leading provider of rotary wing flight training and simulation, has joined Team M1 to deliver a comprehensive solution for the Army’s Flight School Next (FSN) program. This innovative Army initiative is designed to improve student pilot proficiency while reducing costs with a turn-key Contractor-Owned, Contractor-Operated (COCO) service.

“GDIT is an incredibly capable and well-respected partner,” said Lt. Gen. Doug Gabram, U.S. Army (Ret.), M1 Strategic Advisor. “Their Flight School Training Support Services (FSTSS) program is a model COCO solution, and we will build on its success for FSN.”

Since 2005, GDIT has provided more than 1.8 million simulation training hours at the world’s largest military aviation simulation training facility, Warrior Hall, located just two miles from Cairns Army Airfield at Fort Rucker, Alabama. GDIT will leverage this expertise to deliver cutting-edge learning and simulation solutions to train the next generation of aviators.

“In addition to GDIT’s robust capabilities, our holistic solution for Flight School Next features commercial best practices, the world’s leading helicopter trainer, and an innovative approach to academic training,” said George Krivo, CEO of M1 Support Services. “M1 will produce more highly trained pilots at significantly lower cost and with the lowest risk to the mission.”

M1 supports all branches of the military in managing, operating, and sustaining large scale aviation training enterprises. At Fort Rucker, M1 supports a 240,000 Flying Hour Program, scheduling, launching, recovering, and maintaining hundreds of aircraft daily. The scale, scope, and complexity of this program are unmatched among the several large training fleets supported by M1 across the Services.

About M1 Support Services, a Cerberus Capital Management Company

M1 Support Services is a mission-first, force-multiplying partner solely dedicated to providing aviation solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, Allies, and partner nations. Our complete spectrum of services includes training and simulation, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), logistics, flight operations, aircraft modifications and upgrades. Learn more at www.M1services.com.