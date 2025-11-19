Bombora Expands StackAdapt Integration to Power Smarter, Scalable B2B Campaigns

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bombora, the true B2B data pioneer, today announced an expanded integration with StackAdapt, a leading technology company in advertising and marketing. This enhanced partnership gives B2B marketers direct access to Bombora’s best-in-class B2B digital audiences, empowering them to increase campaign efficiency, targeting, and conversion.

“StackAdapt customers now have powerful new ways to drive real results by accessing the most comprehensive digital audiences in B2B marketing,” said Mike Burton, Co-Founder and EVP of Strategic Partnerships at Bombora. “Bombora’s data enables marketers to target specific B2B buying groups offering the precision and scale needed to activate high-performing campaigns with more speed, accuracy, and efficiency.”

This deepened integration provides StackAdapt customers with:

Limitless audience customization : access to Bombora’s comprehensive suite of hundreds of off-the-shelf audiences and thousands of customizable audience attributes, including Bombora's industry-leading Company Surge® Intent-based audiences.

: access to Bombora’s comprehensive suite of hundreds of off-the-shelf audiences and thousands of customizable audience attributes, including Bombora's industry-leading Company Surge® Intent-based audiences. Truly unified, omnichannel campaign execution : the ability to activate across multiple digital channels, using the latest targetable identifiers.

: the ability to activate across multiple digital channels, using the latest targetable identifiers. Unmatched audience scale and global reach : access to billions of targetable B2B decision makers across key international markets with precision and confidence.

: access to billions of targetable B2B decision makers across key international markets with precision and confidence. Account-level measurement: critical insights into audience penetration and campaign performance to inform real-time optimization and drive stronger outcomes.

“Bombora’s data solutions bring a new level of intelligence and flexibility to how our customers build and execute campaigns,” said Michael Shang, SVP of Advertising Technologies at StackAdapt. “With direct access to their rich digital audiences, marketers can make faster, more informed decisions about who to reach and how to engage them across channels.”

By combining Bombora’s premium digital audiences with omnichannel activation and closed-loop measurement, Bombora and StackAdapt together make B2B marketing campaigns more accurate, scalable, and accountable.

About Bombora

The true B2B data pioneer, Bombora connects the B2B ecosystem in a one-of-a-kind Data Co-op of leading publishers, brand websites, and premium data providers. Leveraging advanced AI models, Bombora creates a holistic view of company research behavior enabling brands, agencies, and publishers to identify, understand, and reach their prospects and customers. Bombora provides a range of leading Intent, Identity, B2B Audiences and Campaign Measurement solutions, and makes them accessible within almost every B2B MarTech, RevTech, SalesTech and AdTech solution.