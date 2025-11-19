Shift4 Makes Canadian Sports Debut Powering Commerce for the Ottawa Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario & CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has been selected by the Ottawa Senators to power food & beverage concessions payments for the team’s home games at Canadian Tire Centre.

Shift4 provides sports and entertainment venues with an end-to-end commerce ecosystem including a wide range of payments technologies and integrations to deliver a seamless ordering and payment experience while simplifying operations for venue operators.

“We strive to deliver a seamless game day experience for our fans and this partnership helps us achieve that goal with a modernized commerce experience, including faster transactions and more flexible payment options,” said Chris Phillips, vice president of business operations for the Ottawa Senators.

“We are proud to partner with the Senators to enhance the fan experience and streamline venue operations,” said Michael Isaacman, Shift4’s Chief Commercial Officer. “This partnership marks our first professional Canadian sports venue and reinforces our commitment to delivering world class commerce experiences across major sports and entertainment properties.”

Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About the Ottawa Senators

One of seven NHL franchises based in Canada, the Ottawa Senators returned to the league in 1992 following a 58-year absence. Ottawa won 11 Stanley Cups during its original reign from 1903 to 1934. The modern-day Senators have captured four titles in the Northeast Division and a Presidents' Trophy in 2002-03. Since 1992, the Senators together with its foundation, alumni, partners and fans have now contributed more than $100 million to community initiatives in the National Capital Region. For more information, visit www.ottawasenators.com.