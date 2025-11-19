T6 Health Systems Awarded Defense Health Agency Agreement to Modernize Operational Medicine Platform

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T6 Health Systems today announced that it has been awarded a significant, multi-year agreement by the Defense Health Agency (DHA) under the Program Executive Office for Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) to deploy and support the Operational Medicine Care Delivery Platform (OpMed CDP). This multi-year engagement marks a significant step forward in advancing the Department of War’s vision for a fully integrated, secure, and scalable healthcare delivery system for military personnel in operational environments.

This initiative will unify and modernize the Defense Health Agency’s legacy, siloed operational medicine systems through a cyber-secure, cloud-enabled platform that enables real-time clinical documentation and data sharing for deployed medical teams worldwide. The OpMed CDP Edition, built on T6’s commercial off-the-shelf Unified Logistics and Treatment Record Architecture (ULTRA), integrates seamlessly with the Defense Health Agency’s broader healthcare IT ecosystem to ensure informed decision-making and continuity of care across all operational theaters and garrison facilities operating in MHS Genesis.

“This award reflects the Department of War’s commitment to modernizing the digital backbone of operational medicine,” said Igor Muravyov, Chief Operating Officer at T6 Health Systems. “Through our OpMed CDP platform, we’re giving operational medical teams the improved technology to maintain health readiness and to deliver accurate, connected, and life-saving care. OpMed CDP will enhance capability in any environment across the spectrum of healthcare - from small ground units and maritime operations, to theater hospitals both afloat and ashore, including aeromedical evacuation.”

Under the agreement, T6 will provide commercial software licenses, integration, testing, and future capability enhancements through 2030.

“Operational medicine requires speed, accuracy, and resilience,” said Muravyov. “Our platform was designed with those realities in mind. By integrating clinical documentation, health data analytics, logistics support, and data synchronization into one secure system, OpMed CDP will be a foundational aspect for the Defense Health Agency’s advancement into a new era of precision and efficiency in military healthcare.”

About T6 Health Systems

Founded in 2014 in Boston, T6 Health Systems is a leading provider of mission critical software for improving the survivability of severely injured and critically ill patients. Its commercial ULTRA platform powers next-generation digital health and logistics tools for defense, government and commercial organizations worldwide. T6’s real-time, point-of-care technology streamlines communication, enhances accuracy and strengthens readiness in the most demanding operational environments. Learn more at t6.health.