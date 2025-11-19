CrashPlan Deepens Collaboration with Microsoft to Strengthen Enterprise Data Resilience

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrashPlan, an advanced backup, archiving, recovery and compliance solution for Microsoft 365, is proud to share new details of a deeper strategic collaboration with Microsoft. The collaboration builds on years of joint innovation and now includes broader co-marketing, co-selling, and co-development initiatives designed to help enterprises strengthen their Microsoft 365 data resilience strategies.

CrashPlan’s backup and recovery platform, with integrated archiving and compliance, is built entirely on Microsoft Azure and integrates deeply with Microsoft 365, safeguarding data across Microsoft Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive and Teams. Unlike traditional backup tools that retrofit legacy architectures for the cloud, CrashPlan was purpose-built for modern, cloud-scale environments, delivering a unified, resilient, and future-proof experience for IT teams, across Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, endpoints and servers. CrashPlan is available in Microsoft Marketplace, is co-sell eligible and counts toward customers’ Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC).

As part of recent collaboration expansion efforts, CrashPlan is introducing Microsoft 365 Archiving capabilities within its Backup and Recovery Platform. With data volumes in Microsoft 365 environments growing rapidly, many enterprises face escalating storage costs and compliance challenges. CrashPlan’s SharePoint Archiving capability automatically offloads inactive data to secondary storage while preserving user access through file stubs. By combining archiving, deduplication, compression, and incremental backup, organizations can significantly reduce storage expenses while maintaining full recoverability and compliance posture.

CrashPlan and Microsoft are also exploring new ways to use AI-search to efficiently gain new insights from backup data, solving the database scalability challenges faced by many enterprises today. CrashPlan will showcase a proof of concept of this work, in addition to its extended Microsoft 365 Archiving capability, at Microsoft Ignite 2025 in San Francisco on November 18–21.

In a joint speaking session at Ignite titled “Optimize Backup Costs with Azure & Zero-cost OneDrive Storage,” CrashPlan and Microsoft will demonstrate how organizations can reduce storage costs, accelerate recovery, and simplify data resilience across Microsoft 365 environments. Attendees are encouraged to visit CrashPlan Booth #5652L to see live demonstrations and learn more about its latest integrations with Microsoft technologies.

“CrashPlan’s mission has always been to make data protection simple, secure, and cost-effective,” said Randy De Meno, VP of Business Development and Microsoft Practice at CrashPlan. “Deepening our collaboration with Microsoft allows us to bring that vision to even more organizations, combining innovation, scale, and trusted collaboration to help customers achieve true data resilience.”

To learn more about CrashPlan and Microsoft’s collaboration, please visit https://www.crashplan.com/products/saas/m365/.

About CrashPlan

CrashPlan provides cyber resilience and data protection through a unified platform trusted by organizations worldwide. With secure, scalable backup and recovery for servers, endpoints, and SaaS applications, CrashPlan safeguards critical data against threats such as accidental deletion, ransomware, and system failure. Built with proactive threat detection and automated governance, CrashPlan ensures continuous access, compliance, and peace of mind—without disrupting your business.