CORRECTING and REPLACING Pathway to Cures Invests in SeraGene Therapeutics

PATHWAY TO CURES INVESTS IN SERAGENE THERAPEUTICS

Pathway to Cures, the venture philanthropy fund of the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation (NBDF), is pleased to announce its investment in SeraGene Therapeutics, a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for blood coagulation disorders.

SeraGene spun out from two leading blood institutes in North America, the Versiti Blood Research Institute in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, USA, and the Center for Blood Research at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is supported by the Nanomedicines Innovation Network (NMIN) in Canada. The company is based in Vancouver and has quickly established itself as an emerging innovator in RNA-based and nanomedicine therapies. In 2024, SeraGene was named a “Company to Watch” at the Life Sciences BC Awards and awarded the Coup de Coeur prize at Sweet Pharma Day. The company then went on to be recognized as a finalist for the prestigious Eli Lilly Grand Challenge in 2025.

SeraGene’s proprietary RNA technology precisely suppresses plasminogen to stabilize a clot or enhances the expression of specific genes needed for coagulation, delivered using advanced lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). These LNPs transport the RNA directly to liver cells, unlocking greater treatment precision and reducing the need for frequent dosing compared to traditional approaches. The company’s therapies aim to restore normal blood function and significantly improve patient quality of life—particularly for women and those with rare coagulation disorders.

"The potential for SeraGene’s innovative therapies to improve lives in our bleeding disorders community, especially for women and girls, makes this an exciting partnership for us,” said Teri Willey, Managing Director and Officer of NBDF’s Pathway to Cures venture fund. “We are delighted to expand our portfolio with this strategic investment and impact the treatment of bleeding disorders including von Willebrand disease (VMD) with a focus on women’s health.”

Pathway to Cures joins Hextwo Capital as early investors in SeraGene Therapeutics.

About Pathway to Cures

Pathway to Cures (P2C) is the venture philanthropy fund of the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation created to accelerate the development of cures across all inheritable blood and bleeding disorders. In collaboration with other organizations, P2C invests in innovative therapies and technologies, leveraging the deep resources and scientific community relationships of the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation. By reinvesting proceeds from investments back into the fund, P2C will amplify the investment impact, support promising biotech companies, and build a portfolio of investments that further the mission of the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation. For more information, visit www.pathwaytocures.org; contact Tim Brent at tbrent@pathwaytocures.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

About National Bleeding Disorders Foundation

The National Bleeding Disorders Foundation (NBDF) is dedicated to finding cures for inheritable blood and bleeding disorders and addressing and preventing these disorders’ complications through research, education, and advocacy, enabling people and families to thrive. Today, NBDF serves people across the United States with all bleeding disorders, including hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, rare factor deficiencies, and platelet disorders. The foundation also supports a network of 50 chapters across the country. To learn more, visit www.bleeding.org and follow NBDF across social media @nbd_foundation.

About SeraGene Therapeutics

SeraGene Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage company pioneering the use of proprietary clot-modifying siRNAs that target the fibrinolytic pathway. The company is developing first-in-class, long-acting prophylactic RNA therapeutics that modulate clot stability to treat both rare and common coagulation disorders across bleeding, thrombosis, and cardiovascular disease, addressing significant unmet needs that can broadly impact patients with improved safety and durability.