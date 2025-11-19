Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta Named Chief Trailblazer of the Year Finalist for 2025 S&P Platts Global Energy Awards

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abhay Gupta, the pioneering founder and CEO of Bidgely, has been named a finalist for Chief Trailblazer of the Year in the 27th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards. This distinguished honor recognizes Gupta's profound impact on the energy sector, driven by his groundbreaking approach to artificial intelligence (AI) and a relentless pursuit of a more resilient and stable energy future.

“This recognition is another validation of the audacious vision we started with: to transform raw energy data into the intelligence needed to create reliable, optimized energy grids,” Gupta said. “I am incredibly proud of our team's success in inventing AI-powered solutions that create real value for utility customers, the environment, and the energy industry at large.”

Redefining Energy Intelligence with a Bold Vision

Gupta's nomination is a direct testament to his conviction that hidden intelligence resides within every home's energy footprint. He boldly challenged the status quo, refusing to accept the limitations of expensive hardware-based solutions. His successful breakthrough was the pioneering of AI-powered energy intelligence technology, which can precisely itemize energy consumption from raw meter data and reveal never-before-seen insights into customer behavior and grid operations.

This foundational innovation, secured by 16 accumulated patents, has fundamentally changed how utilities operate and engage with customers. It's the engine behind Bidgely's success, which has scaled under Gupta's direction to partner with more than 40 energy providers globally, all while consistently achieving over 30 percent year-over-year growth and maintaining profitability.

Honoring Energy Innovators

The Platts Global Energy Awards recognize corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and exemplary performance in 21 categories spanning the entire energy and chemicals value chain. The 2025 finalists were announced by S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, data, analysis and benchmark prices for the energy and other markets.

The winners of the Platts Global Energy Awards will be selected by an independent panel of judges from each award category's respective group of finalists. Winners will be announced December 11 at the 2025 Platts Global Energy Awards black-tie ceremony and gala in downtown Manhattan in New York City.

“The shifting landscape within the energy industry has brought forward numerous business-impacting challenges. Platts Global Energy Awards is pleased to spotlight companies and individuals who not only navigate the environment well, but continue to lead the way in pioneering vision, progress, exemplary performance, and innovation for a more sustainable energy future,” said Allison Sacco, Executive Producer, S&P Global Commodity Insights.

To view the complete list of award categories and finalists for 2025 and information on the awards and judging, visit the Platts Global Energy Awards website.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographics, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a distributed energy resources (DER) and grid edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, electric vehicle (EV) detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and time of use (TOU) rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation and consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 16 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.