e.l.f. Beauty Launches in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Exclusively with Sephora

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), the bold disruptor with a kind heart, is now available for the first time in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a region consisting of six countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The highly anticipated launch with partner Sephora marks the next chapter in e.l.f.’s continued international growth and further delivers on its mission to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face.

As a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities, e.l.f. drives demand online long before entering a market. The GCC has some of the highest social media penetration rates in the world so it’s no surprise that anticipation for e.l.f. Cosmetics and e.l.f. SKIN has been building. The GCC is the No. 1 most requested region for e.l.f. among regions without a retail presence, with social mentions +38% in the region.*

Enter ‘eyes.lips.finally.’ the new campaign that affirms to the community that e.l.f. has arrived. e.l.f. is lighting up the region with out of home marketing stretching along Dubai’s Golden Boulevard, a digital screen takeover in Dubai Mall and in Malls in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia. e.l.f. is committed to delighting the local community with premium-quality products at extraordinary prices.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sephora, a best-in-class, brand building retailer, to answer our community's call and bring e.l.f. directly to their doorstep in the GCC,” said Jennie Laar, Chief Commercial Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. "Standing alongside the best of beauty at Sephora, we're committed to delivering the exceptional quality and value our GCC community has been waiting for.”

The exclusive partnership with Sephora, widely considered the world’s largest beauty retailer, expands a successful relationship that began in 2024 with an e.l.f. launch in Sephora Mexico. Beginning Nov. 21, e.l.f. Cosmetics will be sold across all 70 Sephora stores across the GCC. Both e.l.f. Cosmetics and e.l.f. SKIN are currently available online throughout the region on the retailer’s commerce platform, sephora.me.

e.l.f. sees great whitespace in growing existing international markets as well as expansion into new markets. In the recently reported second quarter of FY26, e.l.f.’s non-U.S. sales represented approximately 20% of total net sales.**

*Google trends web searches through 11/4/25
**e.l.f. Beauty Q2 FY2026 Earnings Report

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. The mission is clear: to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. e.l.f. Beauty and its brands, e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Keys Soulcare, Well People, Naturium and rhode, are led by purpose, driven by results and elevated by superpowers, offering e.l.f. clean and vegan products. e.l.f. Beauty proudly stands as the first beauty company with Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. With a kind heart at the center of e.l.f.’s ethos, the company donates at least 2% of the prior year’s profits to organizations that make positive impacts. Learn more at www.elfbeauty.com

Contacts

Press Contact:
Hannah Rubin
hrubin@elfbeauty.com

Cham Alatrach
e.l.f.prgcc@wearetheromans.com

