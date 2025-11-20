Verne and Nscale Announce 15MW AI Infrastructure Deployment to Accelerate Sustainable AI Infrastructure Growth in the Nordics

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verne, the leading provider of low-carbon high-performance data centres across the Nordics, has signed a 15-megawatt agreement with Nscale, the hyperscaler engineered for AI. This collaboration marks a significant step in expanding sustainable AI capacity in Europe.

The agreement will feature approximately 4,600 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs deployed across Verne’s Icelandic campus throughout 2026. The configuration will be 85 percent liquid-cooled and 15 percent air-cooled, optimised for efficiency and density within Verne’s existing infrastructure.

This project is one of the region’s largest liquid-cooled GPU installations, setting a new standard for sustainable high-performance computing by reducing energy use and environmental impact.

Dominic Ward, CEO, Verne, said: “The pace of change in AI infrastructure is extraordinary. As the demand for GPU capacity accelerates, availability of clean, renewable power has become as important as raw performance. Partnering with Nscale, whose expertise is redefining how AI infrastructure is delivered responsibly at scale, demonstrates how the Nordics are fast becoming a strategic hub for sustainable AI growth.”

Iceland, with its 100 percent renewable energy and natural free-cooling conditions, offers an optimal solution for high-density compute. Nscale selected Verne for its proven expertise and reliable renewable power, which provides the ideal foundation for large-scale AI training and inference workloads.

Philippe Sachs, Chief Business Officer and President of EMEA, Nscale, said: “As compute demand grows, we’ve worked with partners throughout the world and the Nordic region to deliver sustainable solutions to meet that demand. The Nordics offer a uniquely sustainable foundation – abundant renewable energy and natural cooling. With our existing operations in Norway, we’ve seen first-hand how the region powers low-carbon, sovereign-grade AI infrastructure, Verne has been an exceptional partner – agile, technically rigorous and aligned with our long-term sustainability vision.”

David Hogan, Vice President Enterprise, NVIDIA, said: “The collaboration between Verne and Nscale showcases how NVIDIA technology can enable high-performance AI factories with a focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. Deployments like this reflect how organizations are scaling the next generation of AI workloads responsibly, using innovative cooling and renewable-powered data centers.” The Verne and Nscale partnership reflect Verne’s broader Nordic expansion, which includes additional campuses under development in Finland and early-stage exploration underway in France. This reinforces the region’s emergence as a global centre for AI infrastructure.

About Verne

Verne provides low-carbon high-density data center solutions that enable organisations to cost-effectively scale their digital infrastructure while reducing their environmental impact. The company’s Nordic data centers, located in Iceland and Finland, are powered by 100 percent renewable energy, optimised for high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and other resource intensive workloads, and supported by a dedicated team of onsite experts. Verne also operates a hyper-connected data center in central London, which serves as a strategic hub for applications requiring low latency and robust connectivity.

About Nscale

Nscale is a European headquartered global hyperscaler engineered for sovereign-grade AI infrastructure, delivering compute to the generative AI market at scale. Through its fully vertically integrated suite of AI solutions and GW+ greenfield data centres across Europe and North America, Nscale enables customers to run efficient and scalable AI training, fine-tuning, and inferencing workloads.