Viamericas Partners with Loveo to Expand Remittance Payout Options in Honduras

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viamericas Corporation, a licensed international remittance company, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Loveo-Loto in Honduras. This collaboration expands the payout options for remittance beneficiaries across the country, providing Viamericas customers with greater accessibility and convenience when sending money to their loved ones.

Through this partnership, recipients in Honduras can now collect their remittances at Loveo locations nationwide, offering them trusted, reliable and secure service. Viamericas customers gain the benefit of broader coverage and more flexibility to support their families back home.

“This alliance with Viamericas reinforces our commitment to provide Hondurans with safe, fast and accessible financial services,” said Mustapha Nahouli, General Manager of Loveo. “Together, we aim not only to transform the way remittances are received, but also to contribute to Honduras’ development, empower communities, and drive positive change.”

The integration between Viamericas and Loveo also ensures that every transaction complies with international standards for security and fraud prevention. Beneficiaries enjoy peace of mind knowing their funds are protected while receiving them with ease.

“Partnering with Loveo strengthens our payout network in Honduras and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to enhancing the remittance experience for our customers,” said Joseph Argilagos, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Viamericas. “We are proud to continue expanding access and reliability for families who depend on remittances as an essential part of their livelihoods.”

About Loveo

Founded in 2022, Loveo was created to revolutionize and transform the remittance service in Honduras, providing a unique, simple, fast, and convenient experience. As a regulated financial services company authorized by the National Banking and Insurance Commission (CNBS) of Honduras, Loveo ensures compliance, transparency, and security in all its operations. Operations began in 2025, offering cash remittance services nationwide through the extensive network of over 2,000 payment agents operated by its sister company, Loto. Services are available from 7 AM to 8 PM, Monday through Sunday, 365 days a year, with transactions completed in under one minute via ID scanning. Loveo plans to expand operations to the rest of Central America in the near future.

About Viamericas Corporation

Viamericas is a leading licensed money transmitter providing international money transfer, bill payment, check processing and top-up services at thousands of agent locations across the United States. Individuals can send money to more than 100,000 locations in 80 countries.

Founded in 1999, Viamericas helps families achieve their financial goals by providing international payment services at a great value. In addition to Florida, the company has regional offices in Los Angeles and operational centers in Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines. Viamericas recently won Fintech Futures’ Paytech Award for the "Best Business Payments System - Cross-Border & Remittances" category. For more information, see https://corporate.viamericas.com.