Gigapower Welcomes Flume to Fiber Network

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gigapower

As an ISP on Gigapower’s network, Flume will offer managed Wi-Fi internet service or fiber to the unit directly to individuals and families residing in multi-family properties. Share

What’s the news?

Gigapower today announced that it has successfully piloted an arrangement with Flume, an internet service provider (ISP) specializing in multi-family dwellings, that will broaden access and consumer choice to Gigapower’s high speed fiber network. Through this relationship, Flume will deliver managed Wi-Fi internet services to residents in select apartment buildings and condominium communities.

Gigapower’s commercial wholesale open access platform enables ISPs and other businesses to access its multi-gig fiber network in select metro areas throughout the country. As an ISP on Gigapower’s network, Flume will offer managed Wi-Fi internet service or fiber to the unit directly to individuals and families residing in multi-family properties.

“Gigapower is maximizing the potential of its open access network by onboarding a second ISP to serve multi-family properties in the metro Phoenix area,” said Francisco Maella, CEO of Gigapower, LLC. “We are excited to work with Flume in this important market.”

Why is this important?

In addition to serving single family homes in residential neighborhoods, Gigapower understands that residents and families residing in apartment complexes and condominiums require quality internet service similar to services available in single family neighborhoods. By working with Flume, Gigapower is expanding choice and connectivity options in denser residential areas, bringing a high-speed network to a wider variety of consumers.

“Flume is excited to work with Gigapower to bring connectivity to multi-family properties in the Phoenix area and we are looking forward to expanding this relationship. We believe that open access networks are the best way to scale connectivity quickly to areas that have historically not had options for home internet. We’re excited to see where this relationship with Gigapower takes us next.” – Prashanth Vijay, CEO Flume, LLC

The engagement with Flume has launched in Mesa Arizona, where Gigapower has been building its high-speed open access network since 2023.

Why Flume?

With a traditional fiber internet solution as well as managed Wi-Fi solution, Flume can support the needs of almost any multi-family community. Learn more about Flume here: https://www.flumeinternet.com/

About Gigapower:

Gigapower’s commercial wholesale, open access platform enables internet service providers and other businesses to access its multi-gig fiber network in select metro areas throughout the country. Residents and business owners in these communities need more and faster broadband for future growth opportunities to power where they work, study and play.

With Gigapower, AT&T — one of the largest investors in fiber in America — and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock — one of the largest investors in infrastructure — have come together through a joint venture to deliver access to super-fast, reliable, high-capacity fiber to more communities.