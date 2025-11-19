Avangrid Secures Final NECEC Permit, Paving the Way for Energization of Landmark Project

ORANGE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avangrid, Inc., a leading energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced that it has obtained the final permit required for the New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) transmission line project. This milestone marks the last regulatory step in a rigorous, multi-year process and clears the path for full completion of one of the largest, most transformative energy projects in the region.

On Wednesday, November 19, 2025, the company received final approval from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection for the conservation of 50,000 acres of Maine wilderness. This puts Avangrid on track to energize the project following testing and commissioning, which is scheduled to conclude by the end of the year.

The NECEC project will deliver 1,200 megawatts of baseload hydropower from Québec to New England, reducing carbon emissions by up to 3.6 million metric tons annually, the equivalent of removing 700,000 cars from the road. Once operational, NECEC will stand as one of New England’s largest sources of baseload power, strengthening grid reliability and lowering energy costs for consumers. The project will yield approximately $3 billion in net benefits to Massachusetts electric distribution customers, leading to monthly savings on customers energy bills. The project created more than 1,600 jobs at peak construction.

“This achievement is the culmination of years of hard work, collaboration, and perseverance,” said Avangrid CEO Jose Antonio Miranda. “We have secured every permit, met every regulatory requirement, and overcome significant challenges because we believe we must address the urgent need for reliable energy at a time of rising demand. Today, we stand ready to deliver on that promise.”

“NECEC is more than a transmission line—it’s a lifeline to a more reliable, resilient energy system,” said Joseph Purington, CEO of Avangrid Networks. “The energy brought into New England through this project will help the region meet its pressing need for power, stabilize energy prices, and create lasting economic opportunities.”

Avangrid’s arrival to this point reflects an unwavering commitment to transparency, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. Over the past several years, the NECEC project has:

Obtained all major state and federal permits, including approvals from the Maine Public Utilities Commission, Maine Department of Environmental Protection, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Presidential Permit;

Prevailed in multiple legal, regulatory, and electoral challenges, with courts affirming the project’s compliance and benefits;

Secured broad-based support from stakeholders who recognize NECEC as a cornerstone of New England’s energy future;

With more than 10.5 gigawatts (GW) of generation capacity in 24 states and assets including gas and electric utilities throughout the northeast, Avangrid serves over 6 million homes and businesses across the U.S. Avangrid continues to expand its energy portfolio investing heavily in U.S. energy infrastructure.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. is a leading energy company in the United States working to meet the growing demand for energy for homes and businesses across the nation through service, innovation, and continued investments by expanding grid infrastructure and energy generation projects. Avangrid has offices in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, and Oregon, including operations in 23 states with approximately $48 billion in assets, and has two primary lines of business: networks and power. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.4 million customers in New York and New England. Through its power generation business, Avangrid owns and operates more than 75 energy generation facilities across the United States producing 10.5 GW of power for over 3.1 million customers. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens – in 2025 for the fifth consecutive year. The company was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2025 for the seventh consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit http://www.avangrid.com.