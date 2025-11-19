LoneTree Capital Invests in Carson Living, Leading Provider of Integrated Tech for Multifamily Properties

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LoneTree Capital (“LoneTree”), a New York-based growth capital firm, today announced a strategic investment in Carson Living (“Carson”), the leading provider of integrated access control, remote doorman and resident engagement software for multifamily properties. The investment of capital and operational resources will enable Carson to drive continued product innovation, expand its national footprint, and enhance its ability to reach and support property owners and managers across the multifamily real estate industry.

Founded in 2017, Carson allows property managers and residents to manage building access, deliveries, and communication through one unified platform. Its technology integrates with a wide range of hardware and software partners, offering a seamless, one-app resident experience™ that enhances building security and resident satisfaction while improving operational efficiency for property teams. Carson has more than quadrupled revenue since 2021 and is utilized in nearly 1,000 residential properties across the United States and Europe.

“Carson has built a differentiated product suite that sits at the intersection of building operations and resident engagement,” said Mike Devine, Partner at LoneTree. “We’re excited to partner with the Carson team to accelerate product innovation and expand the company’s footprint within the rapidly growing smart-building market.”

Guy Blachman, Founder and CEO of Carson, added: “Our mission has always been to make property management and resident life simpler and more connected. Partnering with LoneTree provides us with the expertise and resources to accelerate that mission and scale our platform to serve more communities. LoneTree’s experience successfully scaling companies at our stage and their unique partnership mindset were highly attractive to our team and we’re excited to have them as partners for the next phase of our journey.”

LoneTree’s investment in Carson marks the sixth platform investment from LoneTree’s first fund, a $200 million fund that closed in February 2025. As part of the investment, Mike Devine, Rhett Lambert and Peter Bozian will join Carson Living’s Board of Directors.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Software Equity Group served as financial advisor to Carson and Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP served as legal counsel to LoneTree.

About LoneTree Capital

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in New York City, LoneTree provides operational and M&A support alongside flexible capital to accelerate revenue growth. The firm enables partner companies — notably, founder-owned bootstrapped businesses, divisions of larger enterprises and formerly venture-backed companies — to achieve their next stage of growth quicker and with a higher level of certainty. For more information on LoneTree, please visit www.lonetreecap.com.

About Carson Living

Carson Living provides software that unifies building operations and resident communication for multifamily properties. Its platform integrates access control, visitor entry, and resident services into a single application and interface. The company serves hundreds of property managers and owners across the United States and Europe. Visit https://www.carson.live/.