United Talent Agency Renews Long-Term Lease at UTA Plaza in Beverly Hills

DivcoWest, a commercial real estate investment firm under DivCore Capital, today announced the renewal of United Talent Agency's (UTA) long-term headquarters lease at UTA Plaza, a 192,000 square foot (s.f.), two-building office campus at 9336-9346 Civic Center Drive in Beverly Hills.

“UTA has been a valued tenant since we acquired the building in 2018, and we’re pleased to continue this relationship as their real estate partner in Los Angeles,” said Costa Petrunoff, Managing Director-Investments, DivcoWest.

UTA’s Beverly Hills headquarters houses operations for the agency’s leading representation divisions in LA, including filmed entertainment, music, creators, sports and more. UTA is a premier global talent agency founded over three decades ago on the idea that representation could be done differently. The company has built a reputation for its best-in-class, client-first approach — one that is innovative, collaborative, and deeply customized. UTA represents the most celebrated talent and brands across entertainment, sports, creators and culture, from icons and legends to next-generation talent. UTA’s success in film and television laid the foundation for a diversified, dynamic business with integrated capabilities that span film and TV, music, creators, sports, brands, news, publishing, speakers, theater, and more. UTA is based in Los Angeles with offices across the U.S. and U.K.

Built in 1985, UTA Plaza consists of two four-story, granite-clad office buildings connected by a skybridge and with an expansive outdoor plaza and underground parking. UTA has been the sole tenant in the building since 2011, occupying the entire 192,000 s.f.

About DivcoWest

Founded in 1993 by Stuart Shiff, DivcoWest, A DivCore Capital Company, is a vertically integrated, real estate investment firm headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Cambridge, Beverly Hills, Menlo Park, Washington DC, Austin, and New York City. Known for long-standing relationships and experience across the risk-spectrum in innovation markets, DivcoWest combines entrepreneurial spirit with an institutional approach to commercial real estate. DivcoWest aims to create environments that inspire ingenuity, promote growth, and enhance health and well-being. Since inception, DivcoWest and its predecessor have acquired approximately 61 million square feet of commercial space - primarily throughout the United States. DivcoWest’s real estate portfolio currently includes existing and development properties in the office, R&D, lab, industrial, retail, and multifamily spaces. www.divcowest.com. Follow @DivcoWest on LinkedIn.

About DivCore

Through two real estate platforms, DivcoWest, a private equity firm headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and LoanCore Capital, a lender headquartered in Greenwich, CT, DivCore Capital manages approximately $31 billion in total assets on behalf of institutional investors.

DivCore Capital has a presence in target innovation and growth markets across the U.S.