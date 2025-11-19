-

U.S. Bank, AAA - The Auto Club Group Drive Credit Card Partnership Into New Chapter

Building on a decade of success, the extended co-brand agreement brings continued benefits for AAA members

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Bank and The Auto Club Group (ACG) announce the extension of their co-branded credit card partnership, which provides AAA members in select states with an opportunity to deepen their relationship with AAA while rewarding themselves for everyday credit card purchases.

This partnership reflects our commitment to building payment solutions that align with our partners’ brand values

The partnership, first formed in 2015, provides AAA members the opportunity to maximize their ACG relationship and related spending with AAA Cashback Visa Signature® and a best-in-class digital experience to help manage their card, spending and rewards.

“We are excited to extend our co-branded credit card partnership with U.S. Bank and continue offering a credit card product and experience that aligns with what our members expect from the AAA brand,” said Tony Alberton, field vice president of Credit Card Distribution for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Together with U.S. Bank, we’re delivering a card that enables our members to expect something more by creating additional value through engagement with a card created just for them.”

The AAA Cashback Visa Signature credit card offers benefits including:

  • New cardholders earn 4% cashback on AAA purchases for the first six months
  • 3% cashback on grocery store, gas station and dining purchases
  • 2% cashback on AAA purchases, travel, and insurance
  • 1% cashback on all other qualifying spend
  • Points can be redeemed for cash back, gift cards, merchandise, and charitable contributions

“We’re proud to extend our long-standing partnership with The Auto Club Group and continue providing their members with a robust credit card offering with tailored value for AAA members,” said Tanuj Suri, head of Cobrand Cards at U.S. Bank. “This partnership reflects our commitment to building payment solutions that align with our partners’ brand values and enable them to elevate the value and experiences they provide their customers.”

AAA Cashback Visa Signature is available in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Minnesota.

To learn more about the AAA Cashback Visa Signature visit https://card.creditcard.acg.aaa.com/credit/benefitsCashback.do.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $695 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies and one of Fortune’s most admired superregional banks. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.

Disclosures: Loans and lines of credit are offered by U.S. Bank National Association. The creditor and issuer of this card is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc., and the card is available to United States residents only.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Tessa Bajema, U.S. Bank Public Affairs & Communications
tessa.bajema@usbank.com

Industry:

U.S. Bancorp

NYSE:USB
