Orca Security Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orca Security, a leading provider of agentless cloud security and an Oracle partner, today announced its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is available in Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

Orca’s CNAPP enables full-stack visibility and protection across workloads, identities, and cloud configurations. By joining Oracle Cloud Marketplace, Orca makes it faster and easier for customers to strengthen their cloud security posture and meet compliance requirements without the cost, friction, or performance impact of agents. Using patented SideScanning™ technology, Orca reads cloud configuration and workload data out-of-band to build a risk profile of an organization’s cloud estate in minutes. This allows security teams to uncover misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, malware, IAM risks, lateral movement risks, and unsecured sensitive data—all without installing or maintaining agents.

Key benefits for customers include:

Instant-On Deployment : Deploy in minutes with a simple three-step process that just requires read-only access—no agents, no network scanners, and no disruption.

: Deploy in minutes with a simple three-step process that just requires read-only access—no agents, no network scanners, and no disruption. Comprehensive Risk Detection : Identify critical security risks across cloud environments, including exposed secrets, malware, misconfigurations, and identity misuse.

: Identify critical security risks across cloud environments, including exposed secrets, malware, misconfigurations, and identity misuse. Prioritized Remediation : Focus on the most urgent threats by distinguishing the one percent of alerts that matter most from the noise.

: Focus on the most urgent threats by distinguishing the one percent of alerts that matter most from the noise. Continuous Compliance : Achieve and maintain compliance with more than 100 regulatory and industry standards, including OCI CIS, NIST, SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS.

: Achieve and maintain compliance with more than 100 regulatory and industry standards, including OCI CIS, NIST, SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS. AI-Powered Security: Leverage generative AI to accelerate remediation, save analyst time, reduce required skill levels, and improve outcomes.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions.

OCI is designed to run any application faster, and more securely, for less. As the only hyperscaler capable of delivering 200+ AI and cloud services at the edge, in a customer’s datacenter, across clouds, or in the public cloud, OCI also helps address a variety of data privacy, sovereign AI, and low latency requirements. In addition, Oracle’s distributed cloud delivers the benefits of the cloud with greater control and flexibility while also providing the consistent performance, SLAs, and global pricing for which OCI has become known.

"Our growing partnership with Oracle and availability in Oracle Cloud Marketplace make it easier than ever for customers to deploy Orca Security, see immediate ROI, and strengthen their security posture," said Meghan Marks, Chief Marketing Officer at Orca Security. "Orca Security's participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of our AI-first, all-in-one workspace. We look forward to leveraging the power of OCI to help us achieve our business goals.”

About Orca Security

Orca enables organizations to make cloud security a strategic advantage. With the most comprehensive coverage and visibility across multi-cloud environments, the agentless-first Orca Platform unites teams to eliminate complexities, vulnerabilities and risks. Backed by Temasek, CapitalG, ICONIQ Capital, Redpoint Ventures and others, Orca is trusted by hundreds of organizations, including SAP, Gannett, Autodesk, Unity, Lemonade and Digital Turbine. Connect your first account in minutes: https://orca.security or book a personalized demo.