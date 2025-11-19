Unite Us and Fortuna Health Partner to Support Medicaid Members Through Connected Engagement and Verification

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unite Us, the nation’s trusted technology partner for integrating health and community-based care, and Fortuna Health, a digital engagement platform driving outreach, enrollment, and renewal for government programs, today announced a partnership to help states reach residents, simplify applications and renewals, and verify community engagement (CE) activities ahead of 2026 policy changes.

The partnership combines Fortuna's consumer engagement and Medicaid enrollment workflows with Unite Us' nationwide coordination network and referral infrastructure.

The partnership combines Fortuna’s consumer engagement and Medicaid enrollment workflows with Unite Us’ nationwide coordination network and referral infrastructure. Together, the organizations will offer states, health plans, providers, and community partners a connected way to:

Engage and retain members with simple, multilingual outreach and reminders

Guide applications & renewals through digital, end-to-end workflows designed to make the process faster and easier for both residents and administrators

Coordinate services via a secure, closed-loop network of community and workforce partners

Verify CE hours including work, education, and volunteering through standardized capture, trusted approvers, and auditable data delivered to state systems

Integrate and scale with a Modular, MITA-aligned SaaS approach that layers on top of existing eligibility and case systems

“Access to care should be continuous, connected, and efficient,” said Taylor Justice, CEO and co-founder of Unite Us. “By pairing Fortuna’s benefits engagement engine with Unite Us’ coordination and verification infrastructure, states can reach people quickly, help them act, and automate proof required to keep eligible residents covered.”

People-First Design, State-Ready Scale

States are navigating evolving Medicaid eligibility and CE requirements while striving to improve efficiency and outcomes while minimizing coverage losses. Fragmented systems, communication gaps, and administrative red tape all contribute to the complexities of navigating care, requiring states to seek new solutions.

Both Unite Us and Fortuna bring extensive experience working with state agencies, health plans, and provider networks nationwide. Their shared, people-centered approach and solutions fit within existing Medicaid infrastructure, reducing administrative burden and meeting residents where they are.

Their combined experience includes playing critical roles in North Carolina’s Healthy Opportunities Pilots, the country’s first of its kind program that has demonstrated measurable cost savings. Unite Us provides the digital infrastructure supporting the state’s referral and coordination network, NCCARE360, while Fortuna partners with in-state health plans to strengthen outreach and renewal efforts. Together, their work in North Carolina illustrates what is possible when engagement and coordination operate as one system.

“States are working hard to balance compliance and compassion and our partnership makes that balance possible,” said Nikita Singareddy, cofounder and CEO of Fortuna Health. “By helping people renew and stay connected through simple, guided experiences and then seamlessly connect them to essential services, we can meet beneficiaries where they are to reduce the burden of navigating a rapidly changing environment on their own. Together, we are turning the Medicaid renewal process from a transactional moment into a continuous, supportive connection.”

Together, Unite Us and Fortuna are building the connected infrastructure states need to ensure lasting access to care and services for every resident.

About Unite Us

Founded in 2013 by Military Veterans, Unite Us is the nation’s premier technology provider for integrating health and community-based care. Our advanced product suite is used to proactively coordinate services using data-driven insights, streamline referral and case management, and facilitate eligibility assessments and reimbursements across government, healthcare, health plans, and community organizations. The first of its kind, our closed-loop referral system prioritizes privacy and dignity and has integrated data and analytics tools used to measure impact, optimize programs, and shape policy. With over 1.7M services, we host the nation’s largest network of community-based health and economic services dedicated to improving whole-person health. Learn more at UniteUs.com and LinkedIn.

About Fortuna Health

Fortuna Health is the leading consumer-first platform for navigating Medicaid and government coverage. Fortuna enables end-to-end navigation across eligibility, enrollment, renewal, and transitions off the program. Fortuna is designed to handle the simplest through most complex cases, with capabilities such as data integration, AI-assisted documentation workflows, personalized outreach, and live navigation support. Fortuna Health is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, BoxGroup, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit fortunahealth.com.