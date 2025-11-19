City of Hope Opens Only Cancer Specialty Hospital in Orange County, Calif., Advancing a National Model for Cancer Research and Treatment

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Hope®, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, opens Orange County’s only cancer specialty hospital on its academic cancer campus, establishing a next-generation model of care for the 2 million Americans diagnosed with cancer each year.

The visionary initiative completes the most advanced, integrated cancer care network in the region, bringing the nation’s sixth-largest county more cancer-focused expertise, breakthrough acute and outpatient care, novel clinical trials and groundbreaking technology.

City of Hope’s presence in Orange County is a comprehensive $1.5 billion response to a pressing need in a community where the cancer incidence rate is projected to increase by 18 percent over the next decade. One in three Americans will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and the incidence of many cancers is rising, particularly in women. About 80 percent of cancer patients receive treatment in a community setting. Yet, studies show people with cancer have better outcomes when treated at an academic cancer hospital or cancer center, where scientific discovery is integrated into treatment.

“At City of Hope, we are building on a more than 100-year legacy of breakthroughs, changing the trajectory of national cancer care by bringing the latest cancer discoveries and leading-edge treatments directly into more communities across the country,” said Robert Stone, CEO, City of Hope, and Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “Our Orange County campus will be a living promise of hope where thousands of lives will be saved, transformed and made whole again.”

Opening Dec. 1, the Orange County cancer specialty hospital is a sister hospital to Helford Clinical Research Hospital in Duarte. City of Hope’s five cancer hospitals across the nation and network of clinical locations operate as a unified system, seamlessly sharing expertise, clinical trial access, and advanced technologies to deliver advanced, coordinated care.

Patients in Orange County will now benefit from the full continuum of nationally ranked cancer treatment and research — from prevention through survivorship — on one academic cancer campus built for the single purpose of saving lives.

“This hospital fulfills the promise we made to the 3.2 million people of Orange County and ushers in a new era of hope and innovation that will continue to grow,” said Annette M. Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County, and Ronald and Sandi Simon Presidential Chair. “This hospital was built with and for the community. Thank you to our generous philanthropic partners, our staff and physicians, and the Orange County community for sharing our vision and bringing Orange County’s hospital to life.”

Before City of Hope arrived in Orange County, up to 20 percent of people with cancer left the area to receive care from highly specialized physicians and to access pioneering clinical trials, which created an undue burden on patients and their families. More than 40,000 patients have received care at a City of Hope Orange County facility since 2020.

“City of Hope’s decision to establish a cancer campus of the future in Irvine that includes Orange County’s only cancer specialty hospital represents a major victory for our community. City of Hope has brought nationally recognized, cancer-focused expertise and breakthrough research to our residents, ensuring that lifesaving treatment, clinical trials, and support are no longer a distant option but a local reality,” said Larry Agran, Mayor of Irvine.

Distinguishing clinical services include:

Highly Specialized, Cancer-Focused Expertise – The academic research campus is now home to more than 100 world-renowned surgical oncologists, medical oncologists and hematologists with specialized expertise in treating thoracic, gastrointestinal and urologic cancers, women’s cancers, blood cancers and more, as well as pulmonologists and hospitalists.

The academic research campus is now home to more than 100 world-renowned surgical oncologists, medical oncologists and hematologists with specialized expertise in treating thoracic, gastrointestinal and urologic cancers, women’s cancers, blood cancers and more, as well as pulmonologists and hospitalists. Leading-edge Surgical Technology – Four leading-edge operating rooms that function as a unified surgical unit alongside the three advanced ORs at City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center. This integrated system enables real-time collaboration among surgeons and specialists across the entire City of Hope network, bringing together expertise, precision and innovation to deliver the highest level of surgical care available.

Four leading-edge operating rooms that function as a unified surgical unit alongside the three advanced ORs at City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center. This integrated system enables real-time collaboration among surgeons and specialists across the entire City of Hope network, bringing together expertise, precision and innovation to deliver the highest level of surgical care available. Clinical Trials – City of Hope patients currently have access to more than 700 Phase 1-3 clinical trials conducted each year — the most cancer-focused clinical trials in California. The 73-bed hospital provides access to more cancer-focused clinical trials, including complex and early-stage clinical trials in hematology and solid tumors. These Phase 1 clinical trials require close supervision in a hospital setting.

City of Hope patients currently have access to more than 700 Phase 1-3 clinical trials conducted each year — the most cancer-focused clinical trials in California. The 73-bed hospital provides access to more cancer-focused clinical trials, including complex and early-stage clinical trials in hematology and solid tumors. These Phase 1 clinical trials require close supervision in a hospital setting. Seamless connection between acute and outpatient care – The hospital is seamlessly connected to City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, ensuring uninterrupted care for each patient’s needs (low acuity or complex).

The hospital is seamlessly connected to City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, ensuring uninterrupted care for each patient’s needs (low acuity or complex). Evaluation and Treatment Center (ETC) – 24/7 immediate care for City of Hope patients, staffed by oncology-trained physicians, nurses and others with expertise in managing cancer-related complications. The ETC, which has eight treatment beds and state-of-the-art technology, alleviates the need for patients to use a community emergency room for immediate care.

Unsurpassed Cancer Expertise

This extraordinary bench of physicians on the Irvine campus works in collaboration with more than 2,000 City of Hope physicians and researchers across City of Hope’s national system. City of Hope is an internationally recognized leader in cancer research and specialized care, noted for driving advancements in CAR T and advanced cellular therapies, a national network of hundreds of clinical trials, unique supportive care and survivorship programs, and renowned experts across cancer sub-specialties.

“City of Hope provides patients not only the best of today’s cancer science but with the cancer breakthroughs of tomorrow,” said Edward S. Kim, M.D., M.B.A., physician-in-chief, City of Hope Orange County, Construction Industries Alliance City of Hope Orange County Physician-in-Chief Chair and vice physician-in-chief, City of Hope National Medical Center. “Our academic cancer campus is now home to more than 100 highly specialized physician-scientists who are pioneers in their fields. Their expertise is moving us closer to a cancer-free future on all fronts, for the hundreds of cancer types. We are not content with the standard of care. We are defining a new one.”

A Hospital Built with and for the Community

More than 500 people, including patients, their families and community members, provided input during the hospital design to ensure their diverse needs were met. Every feature — from the Feng Shui design to the natural light, colors, and textures to the carefully selected artwork — was intentionally designed to support healing of the body, mind and spirit. City of Hope pioneered a fully integrated supportive care model in the U.S. to ease the physical, emotional, and psychological burden of a cancer diagnosis.

Features include:

The Wetterau Family Spiritual Care Center , a first-of-its-kind, immersive, multifaith spiritual care center that allows patients to choose from seven sacred spaces.

, a first-of-its-kind, immersive, multifaith spiritual care center that allows patients to choose from seven sacred spaces. Balconies on each floor provide patients with the opportunity to step into fresh air and sunlight.

provide patients with the opportunity to step into fresh air and sunlight. An inpatient rehabilitation gym staffed by physical therapists with oncology expertise who ensure safe and productive pre-surgical preparation and post-surgical healing exercise for patients. The integrated cancer rehabilitation program supports chemoradiation treatment concurrently with rehabilitation.

For more information, please visit: Cityofhope.org/thisishope

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center that is ranked among the nation’s top cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report at its core, City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training and innovation initiatives. City of Hope’s growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix areas. City of Hope’s affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHope™. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.