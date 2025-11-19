proteanTecs and Akeana Announce Joint Initiative to Drive Next-Generation RISC-V Processor Performance

HAIFA, Israel & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--proteanTecs®, a global leader in deep data solutions for electronics health and performance monitoring, and Akeana, a provider of high-performance RISC-V processor IP, today announced their collaboration to deliver a joint solution for RISC-V processors that enhances power and performance, speeds product ramp and improves in-field reliability for next-generation devices.

The joint solution will integrate proteanTecs’ Hardware IP Monitoring System with Akeana’s 5000 Series Processors, providing customers real-time insights throughout the entire device lifecycle. By embedding proteanTecs Agents into Akeana’s configurable 64-bit RISC-V processor technology, mutual customers will obtain telemetry-based and ML-driven visibility into system behavior - from design, through product ramp, to in-field operation with advanced monitoring and analytics data.

Bringing health and performance monitoring to advanced RISC-V designs, the collaboration will ensure early visibility into potential issues during lifetime operation, to prevent costly failures and keep systems running smoothly. With predictive power management under functional workloads, customers will benefit from maximized efficiency and extended device lifetime by safely reducing excess guard bands. During new product introduction, in-depth insights into actual device power, performance and health profiles will shorten debug cycles and accelerate time-to-market.

“proteanTecs brings unmatched on-chip visibility,” said Amit Nanda, VP of Strategy, Solutions, and Partnerships at Akeana. “As processors scale in complexity and are tasked with increasingly intensive AI workloads, that level of insight becomes essential. By integrating proteanTecs’ monitoring into our 5000 Series, customers will be able to accelerate the ramp of power-efficient, high-performance devices, bringing products to market faster with confidence in long-term reliability.”

The Akeana 5000 Series, the high end of the company’s three processor families, delivers scalable 64-bit, RISC-V-based performance with high configurability. Built for ultra-demanding workloads such as data centers, cloud networking, automotive and mobile computing, the processors offer one of the broadest IP portfolios available. Heterogeneous CPU-xPU systems serving AI workloads also use the Akeana 5000 series high-performance processors.

“We are pleased to partner with a pioneer like Akeana, a performance leader bringing maximum capabilities to the RISC-V ecosystem through its best-in-class CPU, multi-core and system IP,” said Uzi Baruch, Chief Strategy Officer at proteanTecs. “By combining proteanTecs’ embedded monitoring and deep data insights into Akeana’s high-performance RISC-V processors we will help our mutual customers accelerate product ramp, reach peak performance, and proactively guard against failures, not just during production, but across the entire lifecycle of their systems.”

The RISC-V community spans datacenter, AI/ML, automotive, mobile, networking, and IoT. Both proteanTecs and Akeana are members of RISC-V International, contributing to the ecosystem not just through technology but also by helping to shape standards, enablement, and interoperability. This reinforces the open, collaborative ethos of RISC-V, while ensuring monitoring and analytics become part of the ecosystem’s best practices.

About Akeana

Akeana is a driving force of change in semiconductor IP innovation and performance, on a mission to deliver world-class RISC-V-based compute, interconnect, and AI accelerator IP solutions. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, this venture-funded startup is dedicated to empowering customers with highly configurable technology and equitable licensing options, moving beyond the limitations of today’s legacy vendors and architectures. With an experienced team of engineers, Akeana is at the forefront of easy-to-optimize semiconductor IP. Its growing patent portfolio reflects a commitment to meet the industry’s ever-evolving needs and challenges. Supported by renowned investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Mayfield, and Fidelity Ventures, Akeana is redefining what’s possible in microcontrollers, mobile computing, automotive, data centers, and cloud computing. https://www.akeana.com/ email: sales@akeana.com.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the AI, datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company's deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of power, quality and reliability. The company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.