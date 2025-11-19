Joby to Fly in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Red Sea Global (RSG) and The Helicopter Company (THC) that include plans for Joby to complete pre-commercial evaluation flights of its electric air taxi in the Kingdom in the first half of 2026.

Under the agreement, Joby will work together with RSG, the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, and THC, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company and Saudi Arabia’s premier commercial helicopter operator, to establish a "sandbox" for pre-commercial operations. The sandbox will serve as a base for the evaluation of potential air taxi operations in the region with Joby conducting representative flights with charging, airspace integration and ground communications, similar to the flights Joby completed in UAE earlier this year.

John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global, stated, “At Red Sea Global, we are Committed to redefining sustainable travel and setting new standards for innovation within the Kingdom’s tourism and mobility sectors. Partnering with THC and Joby to explore the integration of eVTOL aircraft into our destinations aligns perfectly with our vision for regenerative tourism, creating cleaner, faster, and more connected ways for guests to experience the beauty of Saudi Arabia.”

“eVTOL is emerging as the future of urban passenger transportation, and with the right partners, we are glad to be a key part of ensuring that Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of this transformation in aviation,” said Captain Arnaud Martinez, the CEO of THC. “Our partnership demonstrates confidence in emerging technologies, and a shared commitment to shaping a smarter, more connected tomorrow, together.”

“Saudi Arabia continues to lean in on the adoption of fast, clean and quiet air travel,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation. “We continue to leverage our proven market playbook by partnering with government and local operators to streamline expansion into new regions and prepare for the launch of the next generation of air mobility.”

The new partnership comes on the heels of Joby's announcement last week that it would collaborate with the General Authority of Civil Aviation to support the development of the Kingdom's air taxi regulatory framework, using Federal Aviation Administration certification standards as a foundation.

Joby continues to expand its footprint in the Middle East and Central Asia. In September, the company announced a long-term collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority and Skyports Infrastructure to launch a passenger air taxi service network in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah by 2027. As part of a six-year exclusive agreement, the company is also planning to start air taxi operations in Dubai in 2026. Additionally, Joby announced in November the company signed a letter of intent to sell aircraft and services valued at up to $250 million to Alatau Advance Air Group, a company dedicated to introducing air taxis to Kazakhstan.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi. Joby intends to both operate its fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service in cities around the world and sell its aircraft to other operators and partners. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the development and performance of our aircraft, the growth of our manufacturing capabilities, our regulatory outlook, progress and timing, including our expectation to start air taxi operations in Dubai in 2026; our business plan, objectives, goals and market opportunity; plans for, and potential benefits of, our strategic partnerships, including plans to complete pre-commercial evaluation flights in Saudi Arabia in the first half of 2026, plans to launch passenger service in Ras Al Khaimah by 2027 and to sell aircraft and services valued at up to $250 million to Alatau Advance Air Group; and our current expectations relating to our business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, capital needs and growth of our operations. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: our ability to launch our air taxi service and the growth of the urban air mobility market generally; our ability to produce aircraft that meet our performance expectations in the volumes and on the timelines that we project; complexities related to obtaining certification and operating in foreign markets; the need to negotiate additional definitive agreements to achieve the full expected value of our partnerships and international operations; the competitive environment in which we operate; our future capital needs; our ability to adequately protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; our ability to effectively respond to evolving regulations and standards relating to our aircraft; our reliance on third-party suppliers and service partners; uncertainties related to our estimates of the size of the market for our service and future revenue opportunities; and other important factors discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 27, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025 and August 7, 2025, and in future filings and other reports we file with or furnish to the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates and beliefs as of the date of this release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.