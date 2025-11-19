F5 Launches ADSP Partner Program With Leading Technology Companies to Revolutionize Application Delivery and Security

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced the creation of its Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) Partner Program, designed to cultivate a sophisticated ecosystem of technology partners that extend the capabilities of F5’s industry-leading platform. Focused on simplifying multicloud operations, enhancing security, and accelerating application delivery for enterprises, the program brings together validated solutions that can be integrated into the F5 ADSP and tailored to meet modern IT challenges.

Organizations today struggle with the complexity of implementing new technology solutions into multicloud environments and ecosystems that demand interoperability, simplicity, and high performance. The F5 ADSP delivers a unified application delivery and security foundation, allowing customers to innovate faster, fill capability gaps, and help customers make more informed technology decisions.

“F5 customers rely on us to provide simplified, scalable, and robust application delivery and security in increasingly complex IT environments,” said John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer, F5. “The F5 ADSP Partner Program strengthens this foundation by introducing validated solutions that seamlessly integrate with the F5 ADSP. By fostering collaboration with core technology partners within this ecosystem, we’re enabling customers to achieve faster adoption, enhanced security, and unrivaled operational efficiency while driving their digital transformation and data center modernization efforts forward.”

The new partner program provides two tiers—Member Partners with access to self-service resources, and Select Partners, positioned to deliver deeper technical alignment, strategic integrations, and joint go-to-market capabilities. Through these partnerships, customers gain the benefits of interoperable solutions validated by F5, enabling faster adoption, reduced operational complexity, and enhanced business outcomes.

F5 welcomes seven Select Partners to advance seamless application delivery and security capabilities

As part of the introduction of the F5 ADSP Partner Program, F5 is proud to announce the inclusion of seven new Select Partners: AppViewX, CrowdStrike, DigiCert, Kasm Technologies, Keyfactor, MazeBolt, and OPSWAT. These key partners bring innovative technologies and integrated solutions to F5 customers for improved agility, security, and operational continuity across hybrid and multicloud environments.

AppViewX

AppViewX works alongside F5 to automate certificate management, network configuration, and workflow orchestration. By integrating AppViewX solutions with the F5 ADSP, enterprises can streamline operations, improve their security posture, and ensure compliance while enabling agile digital transformation.

"F5’s ADSP Partner Program underscores the value of strategic, outcome-driven collaboration. AppViewX is proud to work with F5 to continue delivering compelling advantages for organizations. Integrating F5 solutions enables customers to improve operations and accelerate digital transformation efforts,” said Paul Trulove, Chief Product Officer, AppViewX.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike and F5 are partnering to integrate the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform into the F5 ADSP, delivering AI-powered protection for web and application traffic at the network edge. Through this integration, F5 customers gain access to Falcon’s industry-leading threat detection, intelligence, and response capabilities—extending unified protection from endpoint to application edge across hybrid and multicloud environments. Together, CrowdStrike and F5 enable organizations to stop breaches faster, improve visibility, and strengthen security for modern applications and APIs.

“Our partnership with F5 extends CrowdStrike’s industry-leading protection to the network and application edge. Together, we’re making it easier for organizations to see and stop threats at agentic speed everywhere they run their business,” said Chris Stewart, Vice President, Technology and Cloud Ecosystem Alliances, CrowdStrike.

DigiCert

DigiCert extends F5’s security capabilities through seamless integration of PKI and digital identity validation technology. Together, DigiCert and F5 empower organizations to confidently secure applications and manage communications at scale, reducing risk and ensuring regulatory compliance.

“DigiCert is excited to collaborate with F5 to help enterprises manage digital identities and secure communications at scale. By integrating DigiCert technologies with F5 solutions, customers can confidently protect applications and APIs, reduce risk, and ensure regulatory compliance while driving business outcomes,” said Anthony Ricci, AVP of Solutions Engineering, DigiCert.

Kasm Technologies

Kasm Technologies partners with F5 to modernize enterprise VDI setups by combining F5 ADSP with Kasm’s virtual desktop and workspace technologies. This collaboration enables organizations to securely deliver scalable virtual workspaces while maintaining operational continuity and advancing their flexible work strategies.

“Through F5’s ADSP Partner Program, Kasm Technologies is proud to collaborate with F5 to help enterprises modernize their VDI and workspace environments. By integrating Kasm technologies with F5 solutions, customers can securely deliver virtual desktops at scale, improve operational efficiency, and maintain business continuity while enabling flexible work strategies,” said Justin Travis, CEO, Kasm Technologies.

Keyfactor

Keyfactor’s integration with F5 automates and simplifies certificate management across F5 BIG-IP, F5 BIG-IQ, and F5 Distributed Cloud Services environments. By combining Keyfactor’s PKI and certificate lifecycle automation with the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform, enterprises can eliminate manual certificate tasks, prevent downtime from expirations, maintain continuous compliance, and prepare their infrastructures for emerging cryptographic standards and post-quantum security.

With real-time alerts, automated renewals, and policy-driven workflows, IT and security teams gain complete visibility and control without disrupting SSL/TLS offloading or load balancing. Together, Keyfactor and F5 help organizations maximize uptime, strengthen security, and streamline certificate and key management across hybrid and multicloud environments.

“By integrating Keyfactor’s PKI and certificate lifecycle automation with F5’s Application Delivery and Security Platform, we’re removing one of the most common causes of unplanned downtime and risk for organizations—expired or mismanaged certificates. Our longtime collaboration gives enterprises a seamless way to maintain visibility and control, enforce compliance, and keep applications running securely across any environment. Together, Keyfactor and F5 are redefining how organizations protect and deliver digital services at scale, now and into the post-quantum era,” said Ted Shorter, CTO, Keyfactor.

MazeBolt

MazeBolt enhances F5’s security capabilities by integrating the RADAR™ DDoS testing platform with F5’s ADSP. This integration delivers automated visibility into DDoS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities—enabling proactive, AI-enhanced protection before damaging attacks occur and ensuring operational consistency and continuity.

“MazeBolt is pleased to join forces with F5 as part of the ADSP Partner Program. As AI-powered DDoS threats accelerate, our partnership provides customers with the strongest defense available. MazeBolt’s AI SmartDetect and continuous, non-disruptive DDoS testing, combined with F5’s advanced mitigation, deliver unmatched resilience and protection. The RADAR vulnerability data we provide is critical to preventing downtime, and this intelligence is operationalized with F5 Distributed Cloud Services via world-class efficiency. Together, we close the vulnerability gap and help secure critical online services across multicloud environments,” said Matthew Andriani, CEO and Founder of MazeBolt.

OPSWAT

By integrating OPSWAT MetaDefender technologies with F5, organizations benefit from secure file traffic management, protection against file-borne threats, and compliance enforcement at scale. This partnership reduces cyber risk while maintaining operational continuity for critical business operations.

“Ongoing collaboration between OPSWAT and F5 helps enterprises strengthen defenses against file-borne and AI-driven threats. Through our integration with F5 ADSP, customers can securely manage file traffic at scale—reducing cyber risk, ensuring compliance, maintaining operational continuity, and protecting critical data while driving business outcomes,” said George Prichici, VP of Product Management, OPSWAT.

With these strategic technology alliance partnerships and the launch of the ADSP Partner Program, F5 reaffirms its commitment to empowering enterprises with simplified and scalable application delivery and security solutions that enhance operational agility and business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.f5.com.

