Nextlink Expands Gigabit Coverage with Tarana G2

HUDSON OAKE, Texas & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextlink Internet, a hybrid ISP serving 12 states, is actively deploying G2 — Tarana’s second-generation wireless broadband platform — to deliver gigabit internet service. With 350 sectors already serving live customers, this is the highest deployment volume of G2 to date.

Tarana, the creator of next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology, officially announced G2 on September 4th, 2025. Building on the success of G1 (the first edition of the company’s ngFWA broadband platform), G2 incorporates the same robust feature set that differentiated ngFWA from legacy fixed wireless, plus two key advancements:

G2 introduces — for the first time in the broadband industry — the ability to blend licensed and 5/6 GHz unlicensed spectrum in a single radio with full carrier aggregation. This allows operators to deploy quality broadband, even gigabit service, with unparalleled flexibility. G2 doubles system capacity to enable denser deployments of gig-tier service at scale. While G1 changed the game in rural markets, this capacity increase makes G2 a perfect tool for more populous areas, allowing wireless operators to compete with wired offerings like never before.

Nextlink is expanding its broadband footprint and upgrading existing tower sites with G2. Cameron Kilton, CTO of Nextlink, shared, “For us, G2 has enabled high-density deployments without the need for fiber extensions, and delivers gigabit-class speeds over long distances — even in challenging non-line-of-sight (NLoS) and fringe conditions.”

Key results from their initial G2 deployments include:

2.5x throughput on a 9.3-mile link: Upgrading from G1 to G2 increased performance speed from 369 Mbps download / 79 Mbps upload to over 950 Mbps / 400 Mbps — enabling true gigabit service in areas previously limited to sub-gigabit speeds.

Upgrading from G1 to G2 increased performance speed from 369 Mbps download / 79 Mbps upload to over 950 Mbps / 400 Mbps — enabling true gigabit service in areas previously limited to sub-gigabit speeds. Higher efficiency on dense sectors: On another G2-upgraded sector serving 186 users, RF utilization dropped by 16%, improving spectral efficiency beyond G1’s already industry-leading benchmarks. A stronger link budget extended range and throughput, allowing higher service tiers across the board and contributing to an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU).

Kilton added, “These upgrades demonstrate that we can scale gigabit service across rural markets without waiting on fiber builds. G2 is redefining what’s possible in fixed wireless.”

Nextlink was an early adopter of ngFWA technology and considered G1 “a new future for FWA”. Scaling their networks with G2 now enables more subscribers per sector and more pervasive gigabit service. Nextlink’s CEO Bill Baker, concluded, “ngFWA is poised to become a key pillar of broadband access for the long haul.” The team plans to exceed 600 G2 sectors by the end of 2026.

Basil Alwan, Tarana CEO, added, “We built ngFWA to provide a long-term broadband alternative and we are thrilled to see G2 making a difference for Nextlink and their growing subscriber base. When ngFWA technology is paired with an exceptional service provider like Nextlink, customers win with a fiber-class, no-compromise broadband experience.”

About Nextlink Internet

Nextlink Internet is a rural-focused provider of high-speed internet and phone services. They’ve invested over $1 billion to close the digital divide in 12 states. As an active participant in public-private partnerships, Nextlink is working to rapidly connect thousands of homes, schools, libraries and businesses in small communities across all the states they serve. For more information, visit nextlinkinternet.com.

About Tarana

Tarana’s mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable, and reliable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and over $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created and continues to enhance a unique suite of next generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technologies. Its G1 and G2 platforms deliver game-changing advances in broadband economics in mainstream and underserved markets, using both licensed and unlicensed spectrum. Tarana’s ngFWA technology has been embraced by more than 300 service providers in 24 countries. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Learn more at www.taranawireless.com.