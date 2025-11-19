Sky Harbour Announces New Atlanta, Georgia (PDK) Hangar Campus Development

WEST HARRISON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH, SKYH WS) (“SHG” or the “Company”), an airport infrastructure company building the first nationwide network of Home Base Operator (HBO) campuses for business aircraft, announced that the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners voted to authorize the execution of a ground lease agreement for the development of a Sky Harbour HBO campus at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport (PDK), serving DeKalb County and the Atlanta metropolitan area.

The proposed Sky Harbour campus will offer “the best home base in business aviation” to house Atlanta’s top corporate and private business jets in state-of-the art hangars, with line services dedicated exclusively to based tenants, offering “the shortest time to wheels-up in business aviation.” The development, on approximately 13 acres, is expected to create or sustain hundreds of local jobs and generate meaningful economic benefits for DeKalb County.

DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, Sky Harbour’s 20th home-base airport, joins Sky Harbour campus locations now operating at Houston’s Sugar Land Regional Airport (SGR), Nashville International Airport (BNA), Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport (OPF), San Jose Mineta Airport (SJC), Southern California’s Camarillo Airport (CMA), Seattle’s King County International Airport – Boeing Field (BFI), Phoenix Deer Valley Airport (DVT), Dallas Addison Airport (ADS), and Denver Centennial Airport (APA; and campuses in development at Chicago Executive Airport (PWK), Connecticut Bradley International Airport (BDL), New York Hudson Valley Regional Airport (POU), Orlando Executive Airport (ORL), Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), New York Stewart International Airport (SWF), Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), New Jersey Trenton-Mercer Airport (TTN), Portland Hillsboro Airport (HIO), and Long Beach Airport (LGB) with additional campuses expected to be announced soon.

Tal Keinan, Sky Harbour CEO commented, “DeKalb-Peachtree Airport represents a triple win: first, for the citizens of DeKalb County, who will benefit from job growth, direct revenues and a reduced airport noise footprint; second, for Atlanta’s business aviation community, who’s members have vigorously sought to secure a Sky Harbour HBO campus at PDK; and third, for Sky Harbour. This is the culmination of a five-year effort to enter the number one airport in one of the nation’s most robust and fastest-growing business aviation markets. We thank CEO Cochran-Johnson, COO Williams, and Airport Director Hines for their partnership. Special thanks to Piper Burks and Bill Patterson of the Atlanta Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen for cementing Sky Harbour’s second national partnership with Tuskegee.”

Sky Harbour’s facility will include hangar space to house late-model business aircraft of various sizes, with adjacent office space, operational infrastructure, generous ramp, and automobile parking.

About Sky Harbour

Sky Harbour Group Corporation is an aviation infrastructure company developing the first nationwide network of Home-Base Operator (HBO) campuses for business aircraft. Sky Harbour’s HBO offering aims to provide private and corporate flight departments with the best physical infrastructure in business aviation, coupled with dedicated service tailored specifically to based aircraft, offering the shortest time to wheels-up in business aviation. To learn more, visit www.skyharbour.group.

About DeKalb-Peachtree Airport

DeKalb-Peachtree Airport is the number one business aviation airport in Georgia and is located 8 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. It serves as a reliever field for Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, handling primarily corporate and business jets, flight training, and helicopter operations.

About DeKalb County

Located in the north-central region of Georgia and home to roughly 800,000 residents, DeKalb County is one of the most densely populated and economically vibrant counties in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Nearly 18,000 companies operate in the County including major names such as Cox Enterprises, State Farm, Home Depot, Pepsi, IHG Hotels, UPS, and Marshalls. DeKalb’s logistics advantage makes it a compelling commercial hub as the County sits at the nexus of four major interstates, offering fast routes to Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and the Port of Savannah. A skilled and diverse workforce also make it a hub for future growth.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the expectations regarding future operations at SHG and its subsidiaries. When used in this press release, the words “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “would” and other similar words and expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company as applicable and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks facing the Company, see the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings the Company makes with the SEC from time to time. The Company’s statements herein speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.