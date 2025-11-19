The ReposiTrak Traceability Network Extends Deeper into the Food Supply Chain as Food Manufacturers Join the Queue Preparing for Traceability

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, announces the addition of food manufacturing companies to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network®. These companies will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, with the goal of meeting the growing traceability demands of their retail customers.

The companies in the queue to use ReposiTrak for food traceability data sharing include a leading contract manufacturer known for producing a wide range of private-label dry grocery items, from pasta to baking mixes, for some of the nation’s most recognized food brands. Also participating is a respected cheese and dairy solutions provider that supplies custom formulations, sauces and specialty cheeses to retail, foodservice and industrial partners across the country. Joining them is a Pacific Northwest producer of gourmet foods celebrated for its premium smoked seafood, artisanal specialties and handcrafted culinary products rooted in regional traditions. Rounding out the group is a trusted natural wellness brand offering high-quality fiber supplements, detox support products and digestive health solutions made with pure, plant-based ingredients.

“For food manufacturers, the urgency around traceability is not about the FDA’s deadline. Instead, it is about their customers’ deadlines. Retailers, wholesalers and restaurants are already demanding traceability data sharing sooner than the FDA, and each has unique requirements,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “It can take months, not weeks, for a food manufacturer to onboard and start sharing complete and accurate data on a consistent basis. The suppliers that act now will be the ones ready to meet customer expectations, maintain access to key markets and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving supply chain.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware. Every traceability data file is checked using a 500+ point error detection process and ReposiTrak’s U.S.-based team works with food manufacturers and suppliers to make corrections, so that the data is as complete and accurate as possible before it reaches their retail, wholesale or foodservice customers.

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com.