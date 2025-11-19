AppOmni Delivers Industry First Real-Time Agentic AI Security for ServiceNow

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppOmni, the leader in SaaS Security, announced the industry’s first real-time agentic AI security for ServiceNow. AppOmni AgentGuard prevents prompt-injection attacks, monitors and blocks data loss prevention violations, and quarantines malicious users from further bad interactions for ServiceNow’s Now Assist AI agents. The feature extends AppOmni’s SaaS Security Platform to protect ServiceNow AI agents end-to-end, from discovery and proactive posture to detection and response.

“AI innovation introduces new risks that demand proactive control,” said Aaron Costello, Chief of SaaS Security Research at AppOmni. “With AgentGuard and foundational AISPM capabilities, AppOmni gives organizations real-time protection and visibility over how AI agents operate inside their SaaS environments.”

Within ServiceNow, one of the world’s largest SaaS platforms used by 85% of the Fortune 500, AppOmni protects ServiceNow-supplied and custom-built agents. Teams gain complete visibility into Now Assist AI agents and the ability to set automated posture guardrails and use real-time detection. Built-in safeguards maintain a secure environment while allowing legitimate work without disruption.

Research into real-world security risks identified by AppOmni Labs powers the new capabilities. It revealed today how malicious actors can exploit default configurations and silently recruit powerful ServiceNow Now Assist AI agents to exfiltrate sensitive data, modify records, and escalate privileges.

AppOmni also introduced:

AI Agent Inventory: A complete view of all agents, eliminating visibility gaps and reducing over-permissioning.

A complete view of all agents, eliminating visibility gaps and reducing over-permissioning. AI Agent Posture Policy: Automatically enforcing secure configuration and providing remediation guidance.

Automatically enforcing secure configuration and providing remediation guidance. Action Analysis & Alerting: Monitoring agent actions to detect abnormal behavior.

Monitoring agent actions to detect abnormal behavior. AI-Centric AppOmni Insights: Powered by AppOmni Labs research, it uncovers hidden risks within native and third-party Now Assist AI and LLM deployments.

“The proliferation of AI agents within critical business platforms like ServiceNow introduces a complex new attack surface that organizations are just beginning to grapple with,” said Ying Ting Neoh, Industry Analyst at Frost and Sullivan. “AppOmni's AgentGuard and comprehensive AI agent security capabilities are vital for any enterprise looking to harness ServiceNow’s AI power safely. By providing real-time threat detection and response, granular visibility, and automated posture enforcement, AppOmni empowers organizations to secure their Now Assist AI agent deployments, prevent sophisticated attacks like prompt injection, and maintain compliance without stifling innovation.”

