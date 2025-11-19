Care Access and the Association of Black Cardiologists Partner to Expand Heart Health Screenings and Research Opportunities to More Communities

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Care Access, a global health and research company, and the Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC), a nonprofit organization of clinicians, researchers, and community partners, today announced a strategic partnership to bring free cardiovascular screenings, health education, and research opportunities to more communities across the United States. The collaboration aims to advance cardiovascular healthcare access by combining Care Access’s existing global community health screening program with ABC’s trusted network of physicians, health professionals, and community advocates.

Through this partnership, Care Access will extend the Future of Medicine community health screening program to ABC’s broad networks and long-standing community presence with the aim to reach more individuals and families—particularly in communities disproportionately affected by cardiovascular disease. The joint effort will provide no-cost health risk assessments, education on prevention and lifestyle management, and stronger connections to local healthcare resources and clinical research opportunities.

“Together, Care Access and the Association of Black Cardiologists are ensuring that access to top-quality health services and research opportunities are available to all,” said Ahmad Namvargolian, CEO and Co-Founder of Care Access. “This partnership represents the best of what collaboration can achieve by combining our operational and clinical capabilities with ABC’s trusted network to help more people understand, and take control of, their heart health.”

“For too long, cardiovascular disease has taken a disproportionate toll on certain individuals, families, and communities,” said Dr. Anthony Fletcher, MD, FACC, FSCAI, President of ABC. “At ABC, we believe every heart counts. Working with Care Access allows us to lift communities, provide tools for prevention, and create lasting pathways to better heart health.”

The collaboration will focus on:

Delivering no-cost health risk assessments (including cholesterol and other key measures) in community-based settings.

(including cholesterol and other key measures) in community-based settings. Bringing research opportunities and education into underserved neighborhoods through local events and trusted health professionals.

into underserved neighborhoods through local events and trusted health professionals. Supporting local clinicians and care networks with resources that strengthen prevention and follow-up care.

By uniting their efforts, Care Access and ABC are creating new pathways to ensure that more communities have access not only to preventive services but also to participation in research that shapes the future of cardiovascular care.

This partnership builds upon previous collaborations between the organizations and marks a significant step toward addressing disparities in heart health and care delivery nationwide.

About Care Access

Care Access is working to make the future of health better for all. With hundreds of research locations, mobile clinics, and clinicians across the globe, we bring world-class research and health services directly into communities that often face barriers to care. We are dedicated to ensuring that every person has the opportunity to understand their health, access the care they need, and contribute to the medical breakthroughs of tomorrow.

We put people at the heart of medical progress with programs like Future of Medicine, which makes advanced health screenings and research opportunities accessible to communities worldwide, and Difference Makers, which supports local leaders to expand their community health and wellbeing efforts. Through partnerships, technology, and perseverance, we are reimagining how clinical research and health services reach the world. Together, we are building a future of health that is better and more accessible for all.

To learn more about Care Access, visit www.CareAccess.com.

About the Association of Black Cardiologists

Founded in 1974, the Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) is a nonprofit organization of clinicians, researchers, and community partners from diverse backgrounds dedicated to preventing cardiovascular disease and promoting healthier lives through education, research, advocacy, and community engagement. Learn more at www.abcardio.org.