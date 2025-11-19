Rain Adds AllianceHCM to its Partner Network, Simplifying the Ability to Offer Earned Wage Access to Clients

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rain, a leading provider of earned wage access (EWA) and employee financial wellness, today announced a partnership with AllianceHCM, an all-in-one payroll and HR platform serving employers across the restaurant, retail, manufacturing and healthcare industries.

The partnership expands Rain’s growing network of payroll and HR technology providers, giving employers a faster, more reliable way to offer responsible earned wage access directly through the systems they already use. Share

The partnership expands Rain’s growing network of payroll and HR technology providers, giving employers a faster, more reliable way to offer responsible earned wage access directly through the systems they already use. AllianceHCM supports some of the nation’s largest restaurant groups by unifying payroll, HR and compliance across all locations. This partnership now allows those employers to offer earned wage access with the same reliability and service they already trust. Together, Rain and AllianceHCM help high-turnover employers improve retention, reduce administrative burden, and give employees greater control over their pay, while keeping compliance, payroll accuracy and financial wellness aligned in one seamless experience.

“Our partner network continues to grow at an accelerated pace,” said Rain’s Vice President of Channel Sales & Partnerships, Shohan Rahman. “These partnerships are valuable because they allow Rain to extend our reach to many more companies, helping to ease the burden of financial stress for millions of employees. We are grateful to AllianceHCM for putting their trust in Rain to assist their client base with implementing a responsible earned wage access (EWA) solution.”

“At AllianceHCM, we build partnerships that help employers streamline payroll and HR operations while improving efficiency and accuracy,” said AllianceHCM’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Vickie Sorokin. “Integrating Rain’s earned wage access solution into our platform reflects our commitment to building customers for life by helping clients reduce turnover costs, strengthen retention and simplify labor management across every location.”

A Newsweek article from September 2025 reported that 67% of U.S. workers live paycheck to paycheck, underscoring the need for responsible earned wage access solutions that help employees avoid payday loans, overdraft fees and late-payment penalties. Through this partnership, Rain and AllianceHCM enable employers to deliver this benefit safely, efficiently and compliantly, directly through the payroll experience.

For more information, visit www.rainapp.com.

About Rain

Rain is the trusted leader in employee-centric financial wellness solutions, serving middle-market and enterprise organizations nationwide. Through a comprehensive suite of offerings, including earned wage access and an array of financial wellness benefits used by over 3.5 million employees and facilitating more than $3 billion in early wage access, Rain seamlessly integrates into any organization's existing infrastructure, providing the flexibility essential for effective financial management. And, with a steadfast mission to eliminate payday loans and predatory financial products, Rain champions individual empowerment, giving employees control over their income and financial futures. Visit www.rainapp.com to learn how to elevate your workforce's financial well-being with Rain.

About AllianceHCM

AllianceHCM provides an all-in-one payroll and human capital management (HCM) platform built for employers that value service, security, and simplicity. As one of the nation’s largest privately held payroll providers, AllianceHCM helps businesses simplify compliance, streamline operations, and empower employees through technology and support designed to earn customers for life. Visit www.alliancehcm.com for more information.