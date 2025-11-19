Skipper Otto Partners with UBC to Bring Wild, Sustainable BC Salmon to Campus Dining

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skipper Otto Community-Supported Fishery is proud to announce a new partnership with the University of British Columbia (UBC) to bring wild, sustainably sourced salmon directly from local fishing families to students dining at Gather at Vanier, one of UBC’s main residence dining halls.

Launched in September 2025, this collaboration represents the first small-scale, direct-from-local-fishers partnership within UBC’s residence dining program and a model for how institutions across Canada can make meaningful, sustainable food choices.

Through the partnership, Skipper Otto supplies wild, sustainable BC salmon—including sockeye, coho, and chinook—harvested by 13 coastal and Indigenous small-scale fishers across British Columbia. The most abundant species of salmon are caught and delivered to UBC with minimal packaging, supporting both partners’ commitments to reducing single-use plastics and building transparent, local supply chains.

“We’re honoured to provide sustenance to UBC students and to be part of what’s possible when forward-thinking partners come together to reimagine Canada’s food systems,” said Sonia Strobel, CEO and Co-Founder of Skipper Otto. “This partnership shows how institutions can take simple, intentional steps to support local fishers and protect the planet.”

At UBC, the initiative has been led by David Speight, Executive Chef and Culinary Director, and Johnny Bridge, Residence Chef at Gather, who have long championed sustainable sourcing through partnerships with local producers and the UBC farm. Working with Skipper Otto, they are deepening that commitment by incorporating wild, traceable seafood into everyday campus dining.

“At UBC, we’re always looking for ways to bring more transparency, sustainability, and local sourcing into our food programs,” said David Speight. “We are excited to feature Skipper Otto’s wild BC salmon in dishes like poke, stir fry, and more.”

With more than 1,000 students dining at Gather each day, this initiative ensures that thousands of meals served on campus will now feature locally caught, sustainably sourced salmon, strengthening the link between students and the people behind their food.

This partnership is a powerful example of how institutional buyers can lead by example, choosing local, ethical, and Canadian seafood that supports small-scale harvesters and coastal communities.

For more information or to become a Skipper Otto member, visit skipperotto.com.

About Skipper Otto

Skipper Otto Community Supported Fishery is an innovative solution for home cooks to source premium, wild seafood directly from independent Canadian fishing families. Since 2008, Skipper Otto has been on a mission to keep small-scale fishing alive in Canada, protect our valuable ocean resources, and ensure everyone has access to traceable, sustainably caught seafood. Learn more or become a member at skipperotto.com.