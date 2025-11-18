Winn-Dixie expands Amazon return kiosks to 68 additional stores across Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Winn-Dixie is expanding its popular in-store Amazon return kiosks to 68 additional locations across 23 Florida counties, giving even more customers a convenient, hassle-free way to return Amazon packages while they shop for groceries.

The expansion builds on the successful pilot launch of Amazon return kiosks at 20 Winn-Dixie stores across the greater Jacksonville area, including in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties. It also reinforces Winn-Dixie’s ongoing commitment to delivering convenience and value while strengthening its collaboration with Amazon.

Adam Kirk, Chief Customer and Digital Officer for Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, said, “We’ve seen incredible enthusiasm from customers using Amazon return kiosks in our North Florida stores, and that response has inspired us to bring this convenient service to even more communities across our home state. Our ongoing collaboration with Amazon is another example of how Winn-Dixie is innovating to meet our customers where they are – creating more convenience, more value and more reasons to choose Winn-Dixie as their trusted neighborhood store.”

Gopal Pillai, Vice President of Worldwide Returns and Recommerce at Amazon, said, “We’re always seeking ways to make the returns experience seamless and more convenient for our customers. Our collaboration with Winn-Dixie brings hassle-free, shipping box-free returns directly to where customers already shop. The enthusiastic response from our pilot program demonstrated customers value this convenience, and we’re excited to expand to more Florida communities, furthering our commitment to exceptional customer experiences.”

Now, Winn-Dixie customers across the following Florida counties can benefit from this service: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sumter.

The program allows customers to return eligible Amazon items during their grocery run – no shipping box, tape or label required. Bags and labels are provided at the kiosks, offering a truly seamless experience. When starting a return on Amazon, customers are encouraged to select Winn-Dixie as their preferred drop-off location. Stores offering the service will appear as an option during the return process. Customers can also confirm availability by using the store locator in the Winn-Dixie Rewards app or by visiting www.winndixie.com.

As an added bonus, kiosk users will receive a $10 off $50 Winn-Dixie coupon through their Winn-Dixie Rewards app after completing a return. A QR code will appear on the kiosk screen once the return is processed; customers can simply scan the code with their smartphone camera to instantly activate the coupon in their app for use on their next shopping trip.1

Winn-Dixie and Amazon also recently announced a new online grocery shopping option – customers can now shop for groceries from Winn-Dixie on Amazon by visiting amazon.com/winndixie or using the Amazon shopping app. The offering includes over 16,000 items across multiple categories, with convenient grocery delivery available to customers in Jacksonville and Orlando area communities including Atlantic Beach, Fleming Island, Gotha, Intercession City, Kissimmee, Neptune Beach, Ocoee, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, Ponte Vedra Beach, Saint Johns, Windermere and Winter Park.

For a limited time, Prime members and non-Prime customers alike will enjoy free delivery on all Winn-Dixie orders over $25 with convenient two-hour delivery windows. Customers can link their Winn-Dixie Rewards and Amazon accounts to save up to 20% more on Winn-Dixie orders placed through Amazon and redeem those points in store.

This expansion comes as Winn-Dixie marks the beginning of a new era as The Winn-Dixie Company, sharpening its focus on serving customers across Florida and southern Georgia. Through its renewed commitment to Florida, Winn-Dixie continues to elevate the shopping experience with convenience-driven initiatives and modern collaborations that make grocery shopping simpler, faster and more rewarding for busy customers.

About Winn-Dixie

Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery. For more information, please visit www.winndixie.com.

1 Limit 1. Some exclusions apply. Limit one coupon per transaction, per customer. Must be presented at time of purchase. Must surrender. Rewards Account ID required. Cannot be combined with any other offers on same product. Cannot be reproduced.