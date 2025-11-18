Lumen and Meter Team Up to Deliver WAN-to-LAN Solution Through an AI-Driven, Click-to-Buy Digital Experience for Enterprises

DENVER & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an effort to remove the complexity of enterprise connectivity, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) and Meter today announced an innovative, new end-to-end networking experience that delivers a unified Wide Area Network (WAN) and a Local Area Network (LAN) solution built for the AI-driven enterprise. The Lumen x Meter offering combines Lumen’s high-performance WAN with Meter’s intelligent LAN platform to provide seamless, software-defined connectivity that helps businesses connect, scale, and manage their networks from edge to cloud in the AI era.

“We started Meter to build a different kind of networking company—one that’s seamless, integrated, and built to scale,” said Anil Varanasi, co-founder and CEO of Meter. “Our partnership with Lumen unifies WAN and LAN into a single experience and extends our vision to simplify how enterprises connect. Together, we’re removing friction and enabling IT teams to focus on outcomes, not infrastructure.”

Through a single procurement flow in Meter Connect, enterprise customers can now purchase the integrated WAN-to-LAN solution designed for faster deployment, unified visibility, and lower total cost of ownership. The new solution will also soon be available in the Microsoft Marketplace, providing customers with a streamlined, compliant path to their existing Azure commitments and incentives, bringing additional value for Azure customers.

“This partnership with Meter is a powerful step forward in delivering enterprise customers AI-ready connectivity quickly, securely, and effortlessly,” said Kate Johnson, CEO of Lumen Technologies. “By integrating WAN and LAN into a single, seamless experience, we’re not just connecting networks, we’re connecting outcomes. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to removing complexity and empowering enterprises to scale with confidence in the AI era.”

A New level of Simplicity, Visibility

The Lumen x Meter solution is an example of Lumen’s Connected Ecosystem, a major driver of commercial expansion for smarter, faster solutions across cloud, data center and infrastructure services that seamlessly interconnects customers, partners and platforms.

The new offering with Meter provides customers with integrated enterprise connectivity, unified visibility, and simplified operations. Among the key benefits:

Accelerated site activation compared with traditional provisioning workflows. Unified visibility : WAN and LAN performance metrics available in a single pane of glass through the Meter Dashboard, including circuit health and installation metrics from Lumen.

WAN and LAN performance metrics available in a single pane of glass through the Meter Dashboard, including circuit health and installation metrics from Lumen. Streamlined procurement: A simplified, AI-driven workflow for seamless, scalable enterprise connectivity.

Across Lumen and Meter’s shared customers like Brex and Bridgewater, the benefits are clear: end-to-end visibility and a seamless digital experience that makes buying and managing enterprise connectivity as simple as ordering any business service online.

Built for Modern IT Teams

The partnership is designed to help organizations reduce deployment friction, gain real-time insights, and optimize network performance across complex, distributed environments. Lumen and Meter are also developing deeper integrations that will bring WAN insights and automation directly into Meter Command, offering natural language control and end-to-end visibility across the entire enterprise network stack. Lumen’s APIs and Lumen Connect digital platform will make these capabilities even more scalable in the future, enabling customers to easily design, purchase, and manage Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) through a flexible, consumption-based model.

Now Available Wherever Enterprises Buy and Build Their Networks

The integrated Lumen x Meter WAN-to-LAN offering is available today through Meter Connect. This helps enterprises deploy AI-ready connectivity that’s faster to stand-up, simpler to manage, and smarter to scale.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers’ needs today and as they build for tomorrow.

For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, X: lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies LLC is a wholly-owned affiliate of Lumen Technologies, Inc.

About Meter

Meter provides internet infrastructure for businesses. Alongside its partners, Meter handles everything needed to get great internet, networking, Wi-Fi, and cell coverage in a space. Their unified stack—enterprise hardware, software, and operations—is purpose-built, scalable, and delivered as a service for one predictable monthly fee. Today, some of the largest companies and enduring institutions rely on Meter to keep their thousands of employees and locations online and productive. Meter is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading venture capital firms, investors, and founders.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding management’s expectations with respect to our business, strategy and operations as well as statements identified by words such as “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “will,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not promises nor guarantees of future results, are based on our current expectations only and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as updated in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated by us in these statements due to several factors, including those referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.