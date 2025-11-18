Emulate Launches Brain-Chip R1 to Advance Neurological Drug Development, in Partnership with FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emulate, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation Organ-on-a-Chip technology, in partnership with FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc., a pioneering global developer and manufacturer of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), today announced the launch of the Emulate Brain-Chip R1. This first-in-class isogenic model of the neurovascular unit offers researchers a powerful new platform for studying drug transport across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and investigating mechanisms of neuroinflammation. The Brain-Chip R1 integrates key FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics iCell® products co-cultured with Emulate proprietary induced Brain Microvascular Endothelial Cells (BMECs).

"The Brain-Chip R1 provides researchers with an innovative platform to model the complexities of the neurovascular unit,” said Dr. Lorna Ewart, Chief Scientific Officer at Emulate. “By integrating cutting-edge iPSC-derived cells from FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics with the dynamic microenvironment of our Organ-Chips, researchers can evaluate drug transport and inflammatory mechanisms with unprecedented human relevance."

A Robust, Reproducible, and Human-Relevant Model

Central nervous system (CNS) diseases affecting the brain, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, affect tens of millions worldwide, yet the unique challenges of the brain — including the highly selective BBB — have hindered drug development. More than 99% of potential CNS therapies fail, in part because traditional animal models and static 2D cell cultures cannot faithfully recreate the complexity of the human BBB, leading to poor clinical translation¹.

The Brain-Chip R1 offers a more human-relevant approach by integrating five isogenic human iPSC-derived cell types — neurons, microglia, astrocytes, pericytes, and proprietary brain microvascular endothelial cells — into a dynamic, fluidic microenvironment that replicates key aspects of the neurovascular unit. This model forms a tight, stable barrier with physiologically relevant transporter expression and maintains resting-state glia, enabling researchers to explore disease mechanisms, evaluate drug transport, and study neuroinflammatory responses with greater human relevance.

Ready-to-use isogenic cells and proprietary culture media streamline workflows, eliminate the need for time-consuming iPSC differentiation, and minimize variability. As a result, researchers can generate more robust, reproducible data faster, ultimately improving confidence in the clinical translation of CNS drug candidates.

Partnering to Deliver Neuroscience Innovation

The Brain-Chip R1 is the result of a strategic collaboration between Emulate and FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, combining each company’s expertise to address key challenges in CNS drug discovery. Emulate’s Organ-on-a-Chip platform recreates the dynamic physiological conditions, such as fluid flow and shear stress, required to successfully co-culture these diverse cell types, including FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics iCell® GABANeurons, iCell Astrocytes 2.0, iCell Pericytes, and iCell Microglia, as well as Emulate’s proprietary BMECs manufactured by FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics’ industry-leading iPSC manufacturing capabilities provide the scalability and reliability needed to deliver robust, reproducible brain cells. Together, these pre-qualified iPSC-derived cells and Emulate’s proprietary BMECs form the foundation of the Brain-Chip R1, providing pharmaceutical researchers with a highly human-relevant model to advance CNS drug discovery.

“Our iCell® human iPSC-derived products provide unmatched consistency and the scalability needed to build microphysiological systems for discovery research,” said Tomoyuki Hasegawa, President and Chief Executive Officer at FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. “By partnering with Emulate, we’ve created a system that empowers researchers to overcome the limitations of traditional models and accelerate neurological drug discovery.”

A Comprehensive, Lab-Ready Solution

The Brain-Chip R1 is available as part of the Emulate Brain-Chip R1 BioKit, which includes Organ-Chip consumables, pre-differentiated FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics iCell® iPSC-derived cells including Emulate’s proprietary BMECs, and Brain-Chip media. This integrated offering simplifies implementation, helping researchers rapidly advance their CNS studies with enhanced human relevance. The Brain-Chip R1 is compatible with Emulate’s Zoë Culture Module platform.

To learn more about the Brain-Chip R1, visit emulatebio.com/brain-chip.

About Emulate, Inc.

Emulate, Inc. is the pioneer of Organ-on-a-Chip technology, enabling researchers to accurately replicate human tissue function and disease biology through next generation in vitro models. From target discovery to IND submission, Emulate aims to ignite a new era in human health research—one that reduces animal testing, cuts drug development costs, and accelerates the delivery of life-saving treatments. Emulate’s Organ-Chip platforms, consumables, and organ models help the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic teams generate human-relevant data that advance safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at www.emulatebio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc., a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, is a leading developer and manufacturer of human iPSCs and iPSC-derived cells utilized in drug discovery, contract development and manufacturing services for cell therapies. For its partners, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics utilizes its iPSC platform to advance the progress of therapeutic candidates in the clinic and provides contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services. In addition to cell therapy, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics also offers life science research tools including the company’s inventoried iCell® products, which are available in almost any cell type and are sourced from multiple cell lines which can be applied for target identification as well as toxicity testing. The company also offers custom cell services and cell banking. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics’ goal is to leverage the vast utility of iPSCs to advance human health and improve the quality of life for patients around the world. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilmcdi.com/

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.