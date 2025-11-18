Vanta Introduces Agentic Trust Platform to Unify Compliance, Risk, and Security Assessments

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vanta, the Agentic Trust Platform, today unveiled a number of new products that redefine how enterprises earn and prove trust at scale. Powered by intelligent automation, Vanta’s industry-first Agentic Trust Platform helps teams understand their environment, anticipate what’s next, and automate workflows across compliance, risk, and security assessments.

According to Vanta’s 2025 State of Trust, 72% of business and IT leaders say overall risk is at an all-time high, yet nearly two-thirds spend more time posturing than protecting their organization. This highlights the need to adopt AI in ways that enhance security and decrease busywork.

Vanta’s Agentic Trust Platform brings new industry-defining capabilities including:

Vanta AI Agent 2.0: At the intelligent core of the Vanta Agentic Trust Platform, it acts as a 24/7 GRC engineer that understands an organization’s environment – anticipating what’s next, providing proactive, personalized guidance, and keeping compliance in sync.

Organizations Center: Organizations Center gives CISOs complete visibility across business units, products, and geographies with AI-powered scoping and audit workflows that simplify the audit process across complex enterprises.

Risk Graph: The Vanta Risk Graph turns fragmented risk data into a real-time, actionable map that shows how organizations' risks connect and spread, pinpoints high-impact issues, and guides action before they escalate.

The Vanta Risk Graph turns fragmented risk data into a real-time, actionable map that shows how organizations' risks connect and spread, pinpoints high-impact issues, and guides action before they escalate. Customer Commitments: Customer Commitments maps customer obligations to the right controls and automates follow-through, ensuring every promise is tracked, met, and transparently communicated.

“Modern enterprises win or lose on trust,” said Jeremy Epling, Chief Product Officer at Vanta. “With our Agentic Trust Platform, we’re creating a new operating model for trust – a single, intelligent system that connects risk, compliance, and proof so teams can move faster, make smarter decisions, and stay ahead. Our goal is simple: to make it effortless for every business to continuously earn and prove trust.”

Vanta AI Agent 2.0 orchestrates trust workflows

Launched in July, the Vanta AI Agent saves customers an average of four hours per week by automating evidence collection and streamlining policy management.

With the launch of the Vanta AI Agent 2.0, it’s evolving into a dynamic 24/7 GRC engineer with complete program awareness and understanding. Powered by context and memory, the Vanta AI Agent 2.0 can expose program gaps, provide proactive, personalized guidance, and even take coordinated actions on critical work.

The Vanta AI Agent can now:

Accelerate audit preparation: Automatically collects and validates evidence, eliminating one of the most time-consuming and error-prone parts of audit prep. Asking the agent to help with various elements of audit prep such as identifying updates for a new framework, drafting policies for an office expansion, or recommending privacy adjustments for EU operations generates actionable, tailored responses in seconds.

Automatically collects and validates evidence, eliminating one of the most time-consuming and error-prone parts of audit prep. Asking the agent to help with various elements of audit prep such as identifying updates for a new framework, drafting policies for an office expansion, or recommending privacy adjustments for EU operations generates actionable, tailored responses in seconds. Automate security questionnaires: Takes the first pass at questionnaires – filling in verified answers, surfacing gaps before they slow reviews, and giving teams ready-to-share responses to close deals faster.

Takes the first pass at questionnaires – filling in verified answers, surfacing gaps before they slow reviews, and giving teams ready-to-share responses to close deals faster. Review and monitor vendors: Streamlines vendor oversight from discovery and due diligence through continuous monitoring, surfacing high-priority alerts so teams can focus where it matters most.

"At Snyk, we take security and compliance seriously, which is why we chose Vanta to help drive continuous compliance. We’re loving the Vanta AI Agent – it's helping us answer policy questions and validate alignment,” said Allie Fumicello, Lead Compliance Manager, Snyk. “We’re excited for its capabilities to expand, as the ability to connect the dots will be invaluable as we scale our GRC program.”

The Vanta AI Agent 2.0 will be available in the coming months.

Enterprise-grade visibility and control

As companies grow, so does the complexity of their compliance and risk programs with new products, acquisitions and regions introducing additional compliance frameworks and siloed information. Designed for CISOs and GRC leaders, Organizations Center connects multiple Vanta organizations into a single view while maintaining separation where needed. Along with Organizations Center, new enterprise capabilities will allow businesses to:

Define scopes across an organization : Defines scope by business unit, product line, geography, or acquisition. Vanta updates automatically as systems, personnel, or vendors change – keeping compliance current without manual effort.

: Defines scope by business unit, product line, geography, or acquisition. Vanta updates automatically as systems, personnel, or vendors change – keeping compliance current without manual effort. Manage auditor requests : Simplifies audit collaboration by managing auditor requests, internal reviews, and evidence evaluation directly in Vanta or through the API.

: Simplifies audit collaboration by managing auditor requests, internal reviews, and evidence evaluation directly in Vanta or through the API. Unify overlapping frameworks: Groups related controls into common requirements with mapped evidence, policies, and risks.

Risk Graph unifies risk management

In a connected business environment, even a single vendor vulnerability or internal misconfiguration can ripple across supply chains. According to Forrester, organizations are expanding their ecosystems of third-party relationships, creating interconnected risk exposure that traditional approaches struggle to manage.

Vanta’s Risk Graph creates a single source of truth for risks across the organization, turning disconnected alerts into a connected map that shows relationships across risks and how they spread throughout an environment. By combining signals from a company’s internal risk environment with third-party insights on vendors and flagging risks as they surface, Vanta’s Risk Graph enables teams to prioritize the highest-impact risks and trigger automated workflows from the Vanta AI Agent. The result is that teams can see not just what the risks are, but how they connect and where to act first.

"Vanta has been an indispensable partner for staying audit-ready and highly-secure in a fast-moving industry," said Nasar Massis, Governance Risk and Compliance Lead, Perplexity. "Velocity is how we work, and Vanta lets us accelerate."

The Vanta Risk Graph will be available in early 2026.

Customer Commitments keeps customer promises

Once a deal is signed, keeping up with promises made to customers is essential to maintaining trust and driving renewals. But many organizations struggle to manage these promises, especially custom obligations like breach notification SLAs or subprocessor updates. When an incident or vulnerability occurs, teams scramble to identify who they made commitments to – delaying responses and risking broken promises.

Customer Commitments is the only intelligent compliance solution that centralizes, tracks and acts on every promise an organization has made. It sends alerts if commitments are at risk, automates workflows to act on triggered commitments, maps commitments to relevant controls, and keeps customers informed through the Trust Center with verified, transparent updates.

“Customer Commitments is exactly what teams need to manage obligations with confidence. It streamlines the process of tracking and upholding customer requirements by centralizing everything in one place across teams,” said Craig Schwartz, General Counsel & Head of InfoSec, Nominal. “Beyond strengthening compliance and security, it turns compliance into a growth driver, not just a cost center.”

Customer Commitments is in preview and will be available next year.

VantaCon 2025: Agentic Trust Platform

Vanta will debut and demo its Agentic Trust Platform tomorrow, November 19 at 9:30am PT at VantaCon 2025: AI is Rewriting Trust. Speakers from Anthropic, Snowflake, 1Password, Clay, Sierra, Golden State Warriors, Golden State Valkyries, Ramp, Duolingo and more will explore how AI is transforming trust, risk and compliance. To register for the livestream of the product keynote, visit https://www.vanta.com/vantacon.

About Vanta

Vanta is the leading agentic trust platform that helps businesses earn and prove trust. Companies including Atlassian, Duolingo, Golden State Warriors, Icelandair, Ramp, and Synthesia rely on Vanta to earn and prove trust continuously.