Esri Introduces Latest ArcGIS Integrations for Microsoft Fabric

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced General Availability of ArcGIS GeoAnalytics for Microsoft Fabric. Also now in public preview is ArcGIS Maps for Microsoft Fabric, a mapping tool enabling users to easily add context with business, lifestyle, demographic, and environmental data to enrich enterprise data in Microsoft OneLake.

“This integration makes some of Esri’s core capabilities accessible for data professionals directly from their Microsoft Fabric environment,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri president. “We are pleased to advance our long-standing strategic collaboration with Microsoft to help our shared customers unlock spatial insights and reveal unexplored patterns.”

There has been growing market demand among data scientists, data engineers, business analysts, and their executive stakeholders for spatial analytics and mapping. Esri’s GeoAnalytics for Fabric will allow data to flow across an organization, whether working from OneLake, Microsoft Power BI, or their ArcGIS environment. Fabric users can now directly access sophisticated spatial analytics tools and functions, as well as an extensive library of authoritative and curated spatial data, to discover where things are, how they relate to each other, what they mean, and which actions to pursue.

“Whilst using Microsoft Fabric to process high velocity observation datasets, Met Office scientists used the ArcGIS GeoAnalytics [for Microsoft Fabric] functions to perform advanced geospatial analysis on the data,” said Richard Lawrence, principal fellow for technology at the Met Office, the United Kingdom’s weather and climate service. “With the functionality built right into Microsoft Fabric, our scientists were able to easily perform analysis on this complex dataset that they had never performed before.”

ArcGIS Maps for Fabric available via the Fabric Workload Hub, empowers organizations to create interactive maps and fine-tune every aspect of a map’s design right from their familiar Microsoft Fabric user interface. Now in public preview, users can leverage ArcGIS Maps for Fabric to visualize and identify patterns, relationships, and trends that aren’t visible in tabular or chart views.

“We are excited to see this milestone in our collaboration with Esri by bringing their powerful geospatial analytics and ArcGIS Maps for Microsoft Fabric to our joint customers,” said Dipti Borkar, VP & GM Microsoft OneLake and Fabric Ecosystem. “Users can now access powerful GeoAnalytics functions running in Apache Spark on Fabric, enabling them to explore and unlock the full potential of geospatial intelligence with their authoritative ArcGIS data in OneLake. In addition, ArcGIS Maps for Fabric brings an even deeper integration with Esri’s powerful geospatial capabilities."

GeoAnalytics for Fabric is now generally available for Microsoft users, alongside ArcGIS for Power BI. The integrations continue to expand, with ArcGIS Maps for Fabric having entered public preview and planned for general availability in the near future. To learn more, read the “What’s New in ArcGIS for Microsoft Fabric” blog.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

