CPI and Nymbus Announce Seamless Instant Card Issuance Integration

LITTLETON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payments technology company providing a comprehensive range of payment cards and related digital solutions, today announced a new integration with Nymbus, a leading provider of cloud-based core banking solutions, to deliver seamless instant card issuance. Through this collaboration, CPI’s Card@Once® instant issuance solution is now integrated with the Nymbus Core Platform, allowing financial institutions to quickly print and activate payment cards in-branch with a turnkey solution.

CPI is advancing a unified payments issuance strategy that delivers both integrated digital and physical card solutions through expanded technology integrations. These capabilities enable instant access to cardholder funds while ensuring a seamless user experience. CPI continues to invest in scalable, API-driven platforms that empower fintechs, issuers and technology partners to embed secure physical and digital card functionality and deliver next-generation customer experiences.

The Nymbus and CPI integration, one of three current integration projects including PeoplesBank, empowers financial institutions to streamline the customer experience by eliminating the need for manual entry into separate systems, expediting the payment card delivery process and reducing wait times. Cards can be instantly issued and activated through PIN-based transactions, mobile banking or interactive voice response (IVR). Additionally, the solution supports in-branch PIN capabilities, enabling customers to leave the branch within minutes with a fully functional debit card.

“This partnership brings together CPI’s proven instant issuance technology and Nymbus’ modern, cloud-based core platform to empower financial institutions to deliver faster, more efficient service,” said Rob Dixon, Senior Vice President, Digital and Business Development at CPI. “Together, we’re advancing modern, seamless, and scalable solutions that enhance the customer experience.”

“We are proud to partner with CPI to offer integrated instant issuance and PIN capabilities directly through the Nymbus platform,” said Brandon Petersen, Vice President, Payments and Card Solutions at Nymbus. “This collaboration underscores our mission to modernize banking experiences and equip institutions with technology that drives growth and customer satisfaction.”

“Our experience with the Nymbus and CPI integration has been excellent," said Aleda DeMaria, Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer at PeoplesBank. "We’ve partnered with CPI since 2017, and the ability to connect directly with the Nymbus platform will enable us to strengthen that partnership and stay on top of emerging physical and digital card technologies. The ease of printing a card directly from the Nymbus UI creates a simple and seamless process, which enhances our best in class in-branch experience. It saves time for both our associates and our customers, while delivering the convenience people expect today.”

The combined solution addresses growing demand among banks and credit unions to embed secure physical and digital card capabilities directly within their platform. By integrating with Nymbus’ API-first architecture, CPI expands its SaaS-based Card@Once solution to financial institutions seeking to differentiate with instant, secure, and convenient services for their customers.

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group is a payments technology company providing a comprehensive range of payment cards and related digital solutions. With a focus on building personal relationships and earning trust, we help our customers navigate the constantly evolving world of payments, while delivering innovative solutions that spark connections and support their brands. We serve clients across industry, size, and scale through our team of experienced, dedicated employees, our network of technology and card service providers, and our high-security production facilities, all located in the United States. CPI is committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations, transforming our industry, and enhancing the way people pay every day. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.

About Nymbus

Nymbus delivers a cloud-based, highly extensible, full-stack banking platform, empowering community banks and credit unions to accelerate their growth and market positioning. Founded in 2015, Nymbus modernizes legacy core systems that support both brick-and-mortar operations and digital-first institutions, while facilitating the launch of vertical banking strategies or subsidiary brands with a sidecar Core alternative. Learn more at www.nymbus.com.