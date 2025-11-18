lululemon Unveils Athlete Kit for Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), in partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), revealed its new athlete kit for Team Canada ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. This marks lululemon’s third Games as Official Outfitter of Team Canada in a multi-year partnership with the COC and CPC.

“In collaboration with Canada’s top athletes, we’ve applied insights and learnings from our last two Games to create a kit with deeper focus on innovation and inclusion, while delivering both function and style,” said Calvin McDonald, CEO, lululemon. “As a country that thrives in the cold, the Winter Games are particularly special to Canadians, and all of us at lululemon are incredibly proud to support Team Canada on the world’s largest sporting stage with product designed for athletes, and with athletes.”

For two years, lululemon worked closely with athletes from across Canada to understand their unique needs during every part of their Olympic and Paralympic journey. Through meticulous in-lab testing and in-depth feedback sessions, lululemon engineered a technically superior kit that supports Team Canada to take on the Games in performance and style.

Design highlights include:

Thermoregulation : The kit is engineered with layering and insulation at the core to prepare athletes for the various temperatures and elements they will experience throughout the Games, ranging from city to top of mountain conditions.

: The kit is engineered with layering and insulation at the core to prepare athletes for the various temperatures and elements they will experience throughout the Games, ranging from city to top of mountain conditions. Inclusivity : Driven by feedback from Paralympians, the kit features a wide range of adaptive and inclusive designs, including new adaptive footwear and seated-fit styles, abrasion-resistant fabrics, and features like braille and magnetic zippers.

: Driven by feedback from Paralympians, the kit features a wide range of adaptive and inclusive designs, including new adaptive footwear and seated-fit styles, abrasion-resistant fabrics, and features like braille and magnetic zippers. Canadian Pride : The kit tells the story of Canada by drawing inspiration from the country’s landscapes and environment, including a topographic map print, bold maple leaf designs, and colours ranging from deep red to iceberg-inspired greens and blues.

: The kit tells the story of Canada by drawing inspiration from the country’s landscapes and environment, including a topographic map print, bold maple leaf designs, and colours ranging from deep red to iceberg-inspired greens and blues. Elevated Styling: Performance tailoring blends with modern silhouettes to create head-to-toe looks inspired by city style, featuring fabrics like Merino Wool, Jacquard, and Translucent Glyde™ that elevate the Olympic & Paralympic uniform.

Athletes, coaches, and support staff will wear Team Canada apparel throughout key moments at the Games, including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, medal ceremonies, media appearances, travel and daily life in the Athlete Village.

“Canadian athletes are the best in the world, and it’s only fitting that they have the best-looking and most innovative team kit at the Games,” said David Shoemaker, CEO and Secretary General, Canadian Olympic Committee. “From the outset, lululemon has been an incredible partner of Team Canada, always understanding and putting the needs of athletes first in their design process and their entire approach to the partnership. We can’t wait to see this amazing kit on full display in Italy and back at home as the nation comes together and rallies around Team Canada in February.”

“It has been incredible to see the athlete kit continue to evolve thanks to lululemon's commitment to working directly with athletes through every step of the process to understand their needs,” said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. “This has resulted in our most inclusive and adaptive kit yet, that showcases how we all win when accessibility is at the forefront. The Canadian Paralympic Team will both look amazing and feel comfortable while proudly representing the nation at the Paralympic Winter Games in March.”

As part of its partnership with COC and CPC, lululemon expands its support of Team Canada through a roster of Ambassadors who embody the brand and continue to make a positive impact on their communities and the future of sport in Canada. Today, lululemon announced its Team Canada Ambassadors for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, including Sidney Crosby (Ice Hockey), Cynthia Appiah (Bobsleigh), William Dandjinou (Short Track Speed Skating), Piper Gilles (Figure Skating), Emma Maltais (Ice Hockey), Paul Poirier (Figure Skating), Cassie Sharpe (Freestyle Skiing), Tyler Turner (Para Snowboard), and Natalie Wilkie (Para Nordic Skiing).

lululemon gives back to Canadian athletes through the Future Legacy program, with 10% of sales from all Future Legacy items supporting the Canadian Olympic Foundation and Paralympic Foundation of Canada. Both organizations help Canadian athletes access the resources, equipment, and funding they need to experience the power of sport—from dreams, to podium, and beyond. For Milano Cortina 2026, lululemon has introduced brand new styles for Canadians to cheer on Team Canada, including the Future Legacy Scarf, Crossbody Bag, and Warm Revelation Beanie.

The Team Canada x lululemon retail collection launches online in Canada and the United States beginning November 18, and in lululemon stores across Canada and in Milan beginning November 19. Additional Team Canada apparel and accessories will become available in Canada and the U.S in the lead-up to the Games.

For more on lululemon’s role as Official Outfitter of Team Canada and to shop the collection, visit https://shop.lululemon.com/en-ca/story/team-canada.

About lululemon

lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is a technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company for yoga, running, training, and most other activities, creating transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, unlocking greater possibility and wellbeing for all. Setting the bar in innovation of fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities around the world for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit lululemon.com.

About the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC)

The Canadian Olympic Committee believes sport has the power to transform Canada. Team Canada 2035 is our commitment to safe, inclusive, barrier free sport so more young people can play and stay in sport. We will achieve that through a relentless focus on Podium, Play and Planet, so the next generation of Canadian athletes can achieve their Olympic dreams. Learn more at olympic.ca.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC)

The Canadian Paralympic Committee is a non-profit, private organization in collaboration with 28 member sport organizations. We are deeply committed to harnessing the transformative power and impact of Paralympic sport. With a vision of fostering an inclusive world through Paralympic sport, we focus on two strategic priorities: elevating Canada’s performance at the Games through excellence in preparation, and extending that impact nationwide with the power of Para sport. By celebrating the stories and successes of high-performance Para athletes, the Canadian Paralympic Committee aims to break barriers, create opportunity, and ensure more Canadians with a disability can engage in sports. For more insights, visit Paralympic.ca.