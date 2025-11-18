Maxio and Anrok Partner to Simplify Global Tax Compliance for Modern Finance Teams

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxio, the leading platform for billing automation and revenue management for B2B SaaS and AI companies, today announced a new partnership with Anrok, the global tax compliance platform built for modern software businesses. The partnership delivers a seamless integration between Maxio’s billing and revenue engine and Anrok’s automated global tax platform—giving finance teams a single, connected system for managing revenue and tax compliance across borders.

As software companies expand internationally, managing VAT, GST, and sales tax has become one of the most operationally burdensome and risk-filled components of scaling. While often overlooked, staying compliant is critical to becoming high-growth global companies. By bringing billing and global tax compliance together, Maxio and Anrok eliminate manual workflows, reduce the risk of costly compliance errors, and create an audit-ready, global-ready finance foundation for high-growth software companies to scale faster.

“Finance teams are demanding a unified system where billing and tax work together, not a maze of disconnected tools,” said Branden Jenkins, CEO of Maxio. “This partnership gives our customers choice, flexibility, and the ability to automate global tax compliance directly within Maxio. Anrok is a trusted leader in SaaS tax, and together we’re removing a major barrier to global growth.”

Anrok provides automated tax calculations, jurisdiction-level accuracy, and ongoing regulatory updates across the U.S. and hundreds of global tax regions. This integration brings that power directly to Maxio's customers.

“Maxio shares our belief that finance teams deserve automation, accuracy, and workflows built for the way modern software businesses operate,” said Dan Burrill, CRO at Anrok. “By connecting Anrok directly into Maxio’s billing engine, we’re giving customers a seamless way to manage subscriptions, invoices, revenue, and tax in one place so global expansion doesn’t come with global headaches.”

What the Integration Delivers:

The new Maxio + Anrok integration provides finance teams with a global-ready tax option embedded directly into Maxio’s billing workflows. Key capabilities include:

Automated global tax calculation and compliance directly in Maxio

Real-time tax treatment during subscription creation, invoicing, usage billing, and one-time charges

Elimination of manual tax configuration, spreadsheet reconciliation, and compliance-risk gaps

Clean, compliant, audit-ready billing workflows for customers operating in multiple tax jurisdictions

“The integration between Maxio and Anrok represents exactly what we love to see: smart, connected systems that make things simpler and more efficient,” said Kris Kelleran, financial controller at doxo. “Streamlining billing and tax into a single, connected flow should eliminate manual reconciliation, reduce exceptions, and make the month-end process much cleaner. This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking technology we're excited to adopt.”

See the integration in action during a live webinar on December 4, 2025. Register here.

Ready to experience it firsthand? Sign up for beta access today.

About Maxio

Maxio is the billing and financial reporting platform trusted by over 2,200 SaaS and subscription businesses worldwide. With $18B+ in billings under management, Maxio empowers finance teams to scale recurring revenue, automate quote-to-cash and deliver the insights needed to grow confidently. Learn more at maxio.com.

About Anrok

Anrok is the global tax compliance platform for modern businesses. From startups to enterprises, finance teams choose Anrok for automated nexus monitoring, tax calculations, filing and remittance, and audit-ready reporting across 100+ countries. Built by tax and finance experts specifically for digital-first companies with complex business models, Anrok transforms tax compliance from a manual burden into automated infrastructure. Founded in 2020, the company is headquartered in San Francisco. Backed by $100M in funding from Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and Spark Capital, Anrok serves over 3,000 companies globally, including 44% of the Forbes AI 50. Learn more at anrok.com.