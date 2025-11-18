Cartrack and Volkswagen Group Info Services AG Form Partnership for Fleet Data Integration

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cartrack, a leading global mobility solutions provider and subsidiary of Karooooo Limited (NASDAQ: KARO), today announced its partnership with Volkswagen Group Info Services AG to integrate multi-brand vehicle data across Europe.

This collaboration allows the direct integration of real-time fleet data from Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Audi, Škoda, SEAT, and CUPRA into Cartrack’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) fleet platform.

Fleet managers can now instantly access critical OEM data such as warning lights, mileage, and fuel levels to optimise operations, improve driver safety, reduce fuel costs, and maintain compliance. The entire process is fully digital, with no additional hardware installation required.

Since vehicles come pre-equipped with the necessary technology, activation on Cartrack’s platform is automatic and remote. Customers also receive complimentary product training to start using the platform immediately.

Once connected, fleet managers gain instant access to operational and diagnostic data, enabling smarter, data-driven decisions from day one. This streamlined onboarding supports the digitisation of fleet operations and accelerates access to intelligent insights with Cartrack.

With this integration, fleet management becomes easier and more efficient. Cartrack helps businesses stay compliant with EU hours of service rules, conquer maintenance challenges by enabling proactive scheduling and reducing unexpected downtime, streamline inspections, and cut fuel costs to support sustainability goals. At the same time, both drivers and managers benefit from technology that simplifies their daily tasks. Drivers enjoy safer journeys, digital vehicle bookings, and easy fleet sharing, while managers gain a clear, real-time view of the entire fleet through intuitive dashboards on the Cartrack platform and driver app. Cartrack’s technology supports fleet managers in every aspect of operations, from scheduling maintenance and reporting accidents to completing digital inspections.

“This partnership is a significant milestone in expanding our OEM data ecosystem,” said Richard Schubert, Group COO at Cartrack. “Through our direct partnership with Volkswagen Group Info Services AG, customers benefit from seamless integration with the Cartrack platform via embedded telematics, helping them to optimise fleet efficiency, simplify their operations and accelerate their digital roadmap.”

"We are delighted about our partnership with Cartrack to provide innovative, data-driven mobility solutions for fleet operators in Europe. By combining the advanced vehicle data of the Volkswagen Group with the solutions of Cartrack, we enable optimized efficiency, safety, and sustainability," said Lasse Schmidt van Hülst, Lead Sales at Volkswagen Group Info Servies AG.

The partnership between Cartrack and Volkswagen Group Info Services AG simplifies data integration and ensures that customers can efficiently and securely utilise all relevant fleet data. All processes comply fully with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), guaranteeing the highest standards of data protection and security.

Cartrack’s leading Operations Cloud drives the digital transformation of over 125,000 commercial clients across industries such as logistics, field-service maintenance, transport, finance, mining, agriculture, and emergency services.

About Cartrack:

Cartrack digitally transforms physical operations by simplifying decision making. Through its cloud platform, Cartrack empowers businesses to conquer operations including fleet maintenance, fuel management and asset utilization, workforce management, logistics, safety, compliance, risk and environmental impact. Cartrack’s differentiated insights and analytics simplify day-to-day operations and enable businesses to decrease costs, increase efficiency, improve safety and strengthen workforce and customer satisfaction.

Cartrack is headquartered in Singapore and services more than 125,000 commercial customers and more than 2,500,000 active subscribers in more than 20 countries globally.

About Volkswagen Group Info Services AG:

Volkswagen Group Info Services AG serves as the central interface for vehicle data within the Volkswagen Group. Founded in 2019 as a subsidiary of CARIAD SE and active in its current form since 2021, it acts as the primary contact and contracting partner for cross-brand data products of the Volkswagen Group. Additionally, it serves as an initiator and partner for software providers developing their own data-based business models and process improvements related to the Group's vehicles. On the "Data Hub" drivesomethinggreater.com, static and dynamic vehicle data from the brands Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Seat, Cupra, Skoda, and Audi are consolidated for scalable use and provided in a standardized format.