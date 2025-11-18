Lifordi Immunotherapeutics Secures Strategic Investment from Sanofi Ventures and Additional Capital from Existing Investors

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lifordi Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced a strategic investment from Sanofi Ventures, the venture arm of global healthcare leader Sanofi, and funding from existing investors ARCH Ventures, 5AM Ventures, and Atlas Venture. The new funds bring the total raised to $112 million and support an ongoing Phase 1 study in Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) designed to evaluate LFD-200, an ADC delivering a potent glucocorticoid (GC) directly to immune cells. It also provides for Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) preparations to ensure that Phase 2 clinical supply is available without incurring an unnecessary delay. As part of the investment, Christopher Gagliardi, Ph.D., Principal at Sanofi Ventures, will join as an observer on Lifordi’s Board of Directors.

“Sanofi has demonstrated a strong commitment to invest in new treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and we are fortunate to have this support from Chris and the Sanofi Ventures team alongside our current investors to advance LFD-200 and our targeted ADC delivery pipeline for immune-mediated conditions,” said Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer. “Enrollment and dosing in our Phase 1 study of LFD-200 in RA is progressing as planned, and we look forward to sharing initial data from healthy participants in the coming months.”

“We continue to search for new approaches to improve the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and were intrigued by Lifordi’s targeted ADC approach to deliver glucocorticoids without toxicity,” said Christopher Gagliardi, Ph.D. “Once we met the team and did our due diligence on the proof-of-concept data in multiple animal models of autoimmune disease together with extensive nonclinical studies, we made the decision to invest in Lifordi now. This enables Sanofi to share our expertise and experiences to help guide LFD-200 through clinical studies and support pipeline development using this approach to deliver other drug payloads, such as ASOs or siRNAs.”

Lifordi’s Phase 1 clinical trial is currently enrolling and dosing healthy participants. The study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of LFD-200, and initial healthy participant data will include both safety and pharmacodynamic measures. Following single and multiple ascending dosing (SAD/MAD studies), the Company plans to evaluate LFD-200 in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. Lifordi recently presented non-clinical data at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) 2025 meeting showing that clinically relevant doses of LFD-200 given subcutaneously every 7 days for 13 weeks maintained glucocorticoid exposure in immune cells without evidence of systemic toxicity. By harnessing the efficacy of GCs while limiting the toxicity, LFD-200 has the potential to solve the problem that has limited the broad and long-term use of GCs for the past 75 years.

About Lifordi

Lifordi Immunotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the way by leveraging the success of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to develop treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The Company’s lead ADC, LFD-200, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Preclinical studies demonstrated efficacy in multiple disease models by targeting myeloid and lymphoid cells using a highly internalized cell surface membrane protein (VISTA). Lifordi has also applied its novel drug delivery platform to other diverse payloads, such as small molecules, antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and siRNA. As experienced drug developers in immunology and inflammatory diseases, together with expert clinical advisors, a strong partnering track record, and funding from ARCH Venture Partners, 5AM Ventures, and Atlas Venture, Lifordi is committed to changing how immune and inflammatory diseases are treated. For more information, please visit www.lifordi.com.

About Sanofi Ventures

Sanofi Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of Sanofi, investing globally in early-stage biotech and digital health companies aligned with Sanofi’s mission to chase the miracles of science. Areas of focus include immunology, oncology, rare diseases, vaccines, and digital innovation.