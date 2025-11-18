Sagard Real Estate Expands Industrial Portfolio with Acquisition in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagard Real Estate, formerly EverWest Real Estate Investors, a leading real estate investment advisor, today announced the acquisition of a 123,200-square-foot industrial facility in Charlotte, North Carolina. The acquisition reinforces Sagard Real Estate’s ongoing expansion of its U.S. industrial platform, focused on acquiring high-quality assets in supply-constrained, growth-oriented markets across the country.

Situated within the South Point Business Park in Charlotte’s premier State Line submarket, the property offers excellent access to SR-49, Carowinds Boulevard, and major interstates I-77, I-485, and I-85. The State Line corridor is one of the region’s most established industrial hubs, characterized by limited new supply, strong tenant demand, and exceptional connectivity that make it a preferred location for manufacturing and logistics users.

“This acquisition further strengthens our presence in one of the Southeast’s most dynamic industrial markets,” said Matt Divito, Director, Acquisitions for Sagard Real Estate. “Charlotte’s State Line submarket continues to demonstrate resilient fundamentals, and the property’s functionality and location align well with our strategy of investing in infill industrial assets projected to deliver long-term value and durable performance.”

Built on 8.6 acres, the facility is designed to accommodate a range of manufacturing and distribution uses and includes 22-foot clear heights, a 120-foot truck court, 12 dock-high and one drive-in door, along with 228 parking spaces, 10 trailer stalls, fully conditioned warehouse space, and gated outdoor storage.

The acquisition underscores Sagard Real Estate’s commitment to disciplined investment and its focus on expanding a diversified industrial portfolio across key U.S. industrial and distribution markets.

About Sagard Real Estate

Sagard Real Estate is a real estate investment advisor and operator providing investment management services throughout the U.S., including portfolio management, acquisitions, debt origination, asset management, development, and property management for investors. With US$5.2 billion in assets under management, Sagard Real Estate offers commercial real estate investment strategies through separate accounts and commingled funds. Founded in 1997, the firm is headquartered in Denver and maintains regional investment offices in New York City, Charlotte, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Francisco metro areas. Sagard Real Estate is a part of Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm. For more information, visit www.sagard.com/realestate or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with more than US$32B under management, 190 portfolio companies, and 440 professionals.

We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value creation experts. Our dynamic and supportive ecosystem gives our partners the advantage they need to learn, grow and win at every stage. The firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.sagard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.