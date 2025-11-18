Cohesity Accelerates Significant Growth and Momentum in AI-Powered Data Security Through Microsoft Partnership

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced exceptional growth and innovation milestones in collaboration with Microsoft, reflecting their shared mission to help organizations strengthen resilience, accelerate recovery, and unlock the power of generative AI at scale.

In fiscal year 2025 (August 2024 – July 2025), Cohesity’s business with Microsoft expanded rapidly, reflecting deep joint innovation and shared customer success across the Microsoft Cloud. Cohesity accelerated the adoption of Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, GitHub, and the Microsoft Marketplace, while joint co-sell engagements increased more than 10 times year-over-year. Together, Cohesity and Microsoft are helping customers across healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail, and the public sector strengthen data security and unlock AI-driven insights. Today, Cohesity protects and empowers more than 13,000 organizations worldwide — including nearly 70 percent of the Fortune Global 500 — with enterprise-grade data resilience and AI innovation deeply integrated with Azure, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Security.

“Our work with Microsoft is transforming how organizations everywhere protect and manage data in the era of AI,” said Sanjay Poonen, CEO and president, Cohesity. “Together, Cohesity and Microsoft are building the secure foundation for AI—delivering smarter, safer, and faster outcomes for global customers.”

Momentum Highlights and Joint Investments Include:

Global go-to-market spanning North America, LATAM, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Japan

Strategic partnership agreement and multi-year commitment to innovate, accelerate AI and data security solutions with joint customers

Nearly 200% growth in Microsoft Marketplace sales and over 10X year-over-year growth in co-sell engagements, jointly accelerating customer adoption of Microsoft Cloud and Cohesity

Co-Innovation Driving AI-Powered Security

Cohesity’s own transformation with Microsoft technology—spanning Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models, Microsoft Copilot Studio, Microsoft Sentinel, and Microsoft Defender—has translated into powerful innovations now deployed across global enterprises.

Among these:

Cohesity Gaia and Microsoft 365 Copilot Integration – Cohesity Gaia, an AI assistant that provides guided workflows, automated remediation, and compliance insights, delivers natural language search, classification, and summarization for legal, compliance, and security teams using Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models and Copilot Studio

Cohesity DataProtect, threat protection, data classification, and SmartFiles on Azure provide comprehensive data security solutions that leverage Azure-native services for protection, threat detection, and intelligent data management

Real-World Impact: Protecting Bethany Children’s Health Center

At Bethany Children’s Health Center (BCHC) in Oklahoma, Cohesity and Microsoft collaborated to modernize healthcare data security, ensuring uninterrupted patient care.

Using Cohesity on Azure, BCHC achieved:

AI-powered cyber resilience that detects anomalies and prevents data compromise before recovery.

Faster ransomware recovery, with immutable and AI-scanned restore points across Microsoft 365 and Azure.

Improved compliance and audit readiness through PHI/PII classification, HIPAA dashboards, and Microsoft 365 Copilot-driven operations

“Partnering with Cohesity has strengthened our security posture and improved our ability to respond to potential threats,” said Kevin Chambers, Chief Information Executive, Bethany Children’s Health Center.

Expanding Collaboration to Build a Secure AI Foundation

Recently, Cohesity expanded its collaboration to further AI-powered, cyber-resilient data management for joint customers with Microsoft. Learn more about these announcements:

For more information, please visit: https://www.cohesity.com/partners/microsoft/.

