Aceso Interactive Partners with HP to Deliver Scalable Patient Collaboration and Engagement Platform

WILBRAHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aceso Interactive, Inc., a leader in patient experience and engagement solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), integrating the full capabilities of the Aceso Interactive Patient Care Platform and Pane of Glass™ toolkit with HP | Poly video collaboration solutions. This integration marks a significant milestone in advancing world-class video conferencing, and market-leading patient engagement solutions.

The Aceso and HP solution enables healthcare providers to deliver seamless, interactive, and personalized patient engagement experiences, without the need for additional hardware or cumbersome IT integrations.

“This collaboration with HP represents the next evolution of the connected patient room,” said Geoff Fiedler, Co-Founder and President of Aceso Interactive. “By making our platform accessible with HP | Poly devices, we are providing healthcare organizations with a turnkey and scalable solution that enhances patient engagement, connects patients via world class collaboration tools, streamlines clinical workflows, and improves outcomes.”

The Aceso platform, with the flexibility of the Pane of Glass™ toolkit, empowers care teams to personalize care delivery, provide real-time information, and enable entertainment and education at the patient’s bedside. Now, with the power and innovation of HP | Poly video collaboration devices, the combined solution delivers efficient virtual care connections, speed to value and cost savings at-scale - for health systems of all sizes.

“Aceso is committed to transforming healthcare with technology that improves collaboration, efficiency, and the overall care experience,” said Todd Babineau, Aceso Co-Founder and COO. “Partnering with HP makes video communication more seamless and efficient, providing a state-of-the-art patient experience that is designed for patients and providers.”

This integration aligns two industry leaders to create a more connected, efficient, and patient-centric care environment — extending the world’s leading collaboration technology with healthcare’s most flexible patient engagement platform.

About Aceso Interactive, Inc.
Founded in 2009, Aceso Interactive is redefining the patient experience with innovative software that enhances communication, education, and entertainment at the point of care. The Aceso Interactive Patient Care Platform is used by leading hospitals to create personalized, efficient, and impactful patient interactions.

