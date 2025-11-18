Harley Exteriors Partners with Custom Remodelers, Inc.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harley Exteriors (www.harleyexteriors.com), a premier provider of residential renovation services in the Pacific Northwest, and portfolio company of O2 Investment Partners, L.P. (www.o2investment.com), announced today that it has partnered with Custom Remodelers, Inc. (www.customremodelersinc.com).

Custom Remodelers, Inc. (“CRI” or the “Company”) is a provider of replacement windows, siding and roofing to residential customers that serves the greater Minneapolis area. Since its formation in 1990, CRI has earned a reputation as a trusted residential renovations provider known for its exceptional customer service.

Craig Carpenter, Co-Founder of CRI, commented, “We are thrilled to join forces with Harley and O2. This partnership opens new avenues for growth and innovation, benefiting our customers, employees, and the communities we serve.” Chad Carpenter, Co-Founder, added, “Harley’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our values. Together, we will continue to deliver outstanding home improvement solutions.”

Andrew Faubel, Partner at O2 Investment Partners commented, “CRI's talented team and strong market position make them an ideal partner for Harley Exteriors. We are excited to support their continued growth and success as part of our broader strategy to build a leader in home renovation services.”

About Custom Remodelers

Headquartered in Lino Lakes, MN and founded in 1990, Custom Remodelers is a home renovation company specializing in replacement windows, siding, and roofing solutions. CRI combines high-quality materials with expert craftsmanship to enhance each home’s beauty, comfort, and energy efficiency. With a commitment to integrity and customer satisfaction, CRI helps homeowners invest confidently in the long-term value of their property.

About Harley Exteriors

Headquartered in Bothell, WA and founded in 2002, Harley Exteriors is a leading home renovation company serving the Puget Sound region. Harley focuses on replacement windows, doors, and gutters for residential homeowners. Harley has completed over 22,000 installations in its history and has established itself as a market leader through its seasoned leadership and strong track record of providing high quality services. Additional information is available at www.harleyexteriors.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market Family/Founder owned businesses in niche services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.