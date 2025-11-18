RapidAI Earns FDA Clearance for Rapid Aortic, Bringing AI-Driven Aortic Measurements and Surveillance to Care Teams

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RapidAI, the pioneer of deep clinical AI and global leader in enterprise imaging, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of Aortic Management, part of the Rapid Aortic product, a comprehensive deep clinical AI solution designed to transform the acute assessment and longitudinal management of aortic disease.

Rapid Aortic enables radiologists to quickly assess the aorta with reduced cognitive burden and faster reading times, while allowing surgeons and clinicians to more effectively monitor patients longitudinally. Share

RapidAI remains committed to advancing deep clinical AI—intelligent algorithms that go far beyond traditional triage to meaningfully support clinical decision-making. Designed to detect more diseases with greater accuracy, this next-generation AI can potentially reduce the cognitive burden for radiologists, inform acute treatment and transfer decisions, and enhance longitudinal patient management. By delivering tools that characterize, quantify, visualize, and track disease over time, RapidAI equips care teams with actionable, clinically adaptive intelligence across the full continuum of care.

Built on the Rapid Enterprise™ Platform, Rapid Aortic exemplifies RapidAI’s deep clinical AI approach. The solution not only provides deep clinical information powered by AI to help clinicians quickly and accurately identify more aortic aneurysms, dissections, and other anomalies, but also automatically generates critical measurements, produces automated 3D reconstructions of the entire aorta, and tracks anatomical changes over time. This enables radiologists to quickly assess the aorta with reduced cognitive burden and faster reading times, while allowing surgeons and clinicians to more effectively monitor patients longitudinally, supporting the earlier detection of changes that may require timely, potentially life-saving interventions.

Rapid Aortic represents a significant advancement for patients and clinicians alike, as it enables the analysis of all CT scans that include the aorta—including post-treatment and non-contrast studies—to potentially assist clinicians in identifying and tracking pathology from the aortic arch in the chest to the iliacs in the pelvis. Within moments, it produces guideline-based measurements, including six zonal maximums and eighteen landmark metrics, delivering consistent results without any inter-reader variation. Advanced visualizations and lab-quality imaging support confident pre-procedure planning for vascular and cardiothoracic surgeons. Built-in longitudinal comparisons enable tracking side by side with prior studies, and personalized notifications streamline follow-up and prevent missed progress. These automated, guideline-driven capabilities reduce variability, save time for radiologists and technologists, and strengthen multidisciplinary collaboration.

“Rapid Aortic represents a significant advancement for aortic patient management,” said Trissa Babrowski, MD, Vascular Surgeon at the University of Chicago. “With instant access to every textbook landmark and zonal maximum measurement, advanced visualizations, and robust longitudinal tracking for surveillance, Rapid Aortic empowers physicians to efficiently identify, confidently assess, and diligently monitor every aortic patient within their system.”

Rapid Aortic is fully integrated into the Rapid Edge Cloud, the first cloud-based IT platform with on-prem capabilities that ensures continuous service during any disruptions. Additionally, all modules are seamlessly integrated into Rapid Navigator Pro, the company’s next-generation radiology solution, as well as the Rapid mobile and web applications. Together, they create a seamless and secure experience across PACS, EHR, and reporting systems, enabling clinicians to access, compare, and act on critical findings without disrupting their workflow.

“This clearance reinforces the depth of our deep clinical AI platform and its growing impact across care teams,” said Karim Karti, CEO of RapidAI. “Rapid Aortic exemplifies how we’re delivering intelligent, workflow-integrated tools that move beyond detection to full patient management. By combining precision, speed, and seamless interoperability, we’re helping health systems improve efficiency, strengthen care coordination, and ultimately enhance outcomes for patients with aortic disease.”

Attendees at the 2025 VEITH Symposium can experience Rapid Aortic firsthand at booth #502, where RapidAI will showcase how this latest innovation elevates speed, accuracy, and confidence in aortic patient management.

About RapidAI

RapidAI is the trusted leader in deep clinical AI, helping hospitals deliver faster, more informed care through intelligent imaging and integrated workflows. The Rapid Enterprise™ Platform supports disease states across the care spectrum, but it’s the company’s clinical depth that drives the most meaningful impact—improving decision‑making, patient outcomes, and health system performance. Used by more than 2,500 hospitals in over 100 countries and backed by over 700 clinical studies, including research that helped expand national stroke‑treatment guidelines, RapidAI is the most clinically validated AI platform in healthcare.

Discover the value of clinical depth at scale at rapidai.com.