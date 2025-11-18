Lumio and Revio Insight Partner to Detect Relationship Erosion and Retain Business

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revio Insight, the Relationship and Growth Intelligence Platform that reveals where customers and members are also banking, borrowing, and investing, and Lumio Solutions (Lumio), the Holistic Risk and Business Intelligence Platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced a strategic partnership to help CFIs detect early signs of relationship erosion and intervene with timely, targeted actions.

According to Cornerstone Advisors, eight in ten financial institutions still lack a unified view of customer and member relationships, limiting their ability to identify at-risk accounts, declining wallet share, or emerging competitive pressure. Revio and Lumio address this gap by combining relationship intelligence and risk intelligence into a single view. Lumio simplifies the secure connection and transfer of customer transaction data, enabling Revio to surface external account activity across deposits, lending, and investments. Together, CFIs gain earlier, more actionable intelligence to prioritize outreach, strengthen at-risk accounts, and focus resources on high-value opportunities.

“Community financial institutions have built incredible trust with their customers and members, but they’re competing against megabanks and fintechs that see the full picture and are investing billions in technology and AI to build an almost untouchable advantage,” said Brian Bauer, Chief Executive Officer at Revio Insight. “This partnership helps level that playing field. By connecting Lumio’s internal intelligence with Revio Insights’ external visibility, we give banks and credit unions the power to see the whole relationship and grow with confidence.”

As a unified intelligence layer, Revio and Lumio help CFIs understand where relationships are shifting and why. Revio reveals how customers and members are reallocating funds, initiating new credit, or placing investments elsewhere, while Lumio illustrates the resulting customer and portfolio impacts. The combined capability enables stronger cross-sell strategies, earlier risk detection, more informed portfolio decisions, and clearer prioritization of revenue opportunities.

“Modern banking runs on intelligence and a solid data governance foundation,” said Edward Vincent, Chief Executive Officer at Lumio Solutions. “Revio Insight extends Lumio’s intelligence layer beyond the institution’s walls, giving community banks and credit unions the tools to protect deposits, grow relationships, and compete on their own terms.”

About Revio Insight

Revio Insight is a Relationship and Growth Intelligence platform that reveals where bank customers and credit union members are also banking, investing, and borrowing. The platform helps institutions stop deposit leakage, expand wallet share, and strengthen primacy by unlocking visibility into competitor relationships. It turns core and transaction data into actionable insights, giving frontline bankers and executives the clarity they need to unlock productivity. Learn more at www.revioinsight.com.

About Lumio Solutions

Lumio Solutions delivers risk-informed business intelligence to community financial institutions, helping leaders spend less time wrangling data and more time serving customers and members. Formed through the strategic combination of SRA Watchtower and Lumio Insight, Lumio unifies risk and business intelligence into a purpose-built, AI-powered system of action for CFOs, CROs, credit officers, and institutional leaders. Learn more at lumiosolutions.io.