eClerx signs MoU with ITIDA, enhancing its multilingual support offering for global clients

CAIRO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS), a leading productized services company, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Egypt’s Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) to better serve clients through a strengthened multilingual support offering and advanced technology-led services.

eClerx already has a sizeable presence in the region, having opened a new delivery center in Cairo in June this year, positioned to serve its large clients in the US and Europe. The MoU is part of a strategic initiative to provide enhanced delivery support to clients by leveraging Egypt’s rich talent pool, growing global business services sector, and infrastructure investments.

The MoU was signed at the Global Offshoring Summit 2025, held in Cairo last week, hosted by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and ITIDA. The event brought together corporate leaders and policymakers to discuss the future of Egypt’s expanding role in the global outsourcing landscape.

Kapil Jain, MD & CEO, eClerx, said, “Egypt is writing its compelling next chapter in the global tech story. Our partnership with ITIDA enables us to serve our clients better through sustainable ecosystems and digital capabilities that fuel long-term growth. Opening our delivery center earlier this year was driven by that belief, and we are excited to deepen our partnership and investment in the region.”

Along with Kapil, this prestigious gathering of global leaders, policymakers, and innovators was attended by Amit Bakshi, Head of Customer Operations, and Omar Hassanein, Cairo Site Lead from eClerx.

The partnership further cements eClerx’s long-term engagement in Egypt and its role as a strategic partner to its clients through multilingual delivery capabilities and initiatives that accelerate digital transformation across markets.

About eClerx

eClerx provides business process management, automation and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs about 21,400 people across Australia, Canada, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Paris, Netherlands, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, UK and the USA.