Valent BioSciences and Seipasa Form Strategic Partnership to Bring Novel Biostimulant Products to the U.S. Market

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valent BioSciences LLC and Seipasa announced today the formation of a strategic partnership to advance biostimulant technology offerings to the U.S. agricultural market.

"Seipasa brings a scientific rigor to the biostimulant market that complements our own scientific standards," says Salman Mir, President and CEO of Valent BioSciences. Share

Seipasa, a pioneer in the development, formulation, and production of biopesticides, biostimulants, and nutritional products used in agriculture, has named Valent BioSciences its exclusive partner for the commercialization of novel biostimulant products in the U.S.

Under this agreement, Valent BioSciences will bring yet another unique biostimulant solution to the U.S. market. Seipasa’s new biostimulant, Sweetsei™, is a revolutionary biostimulant designed with an optimized biochemical matrix that influences key plant pathways to improve quality parameters in specialty crops.

“We are excited to enter this strategic partnership with a globally recognized research and development company. Seipasa brings a scientific rigor to the biostimulant market that complements our own scientific standards,” says Salman Mir, President and CEO of Valent BioSciences. “And Sweetsei is a proven technology that will help farmers optimize their harvest.”

“The United States is a key market in our international expansion,” said Pedro Peleato, CEO of Seipasa. "Sweetsei is a biostimulant with extensive international reach that is already present, with proven results, in markets across Latin America, Europe, and Africa. It is very exciting to be partnering with Valent BioSciences to bring our biostimulant solutions to farmers.”

In 2022, Valent BioSciences unveiled its dedicated business team focused on bringing biostimulant solutions to U.S. farmers. In early 2023, the acquisition of FBSciences further strengthened the offering to the agriculture market with its Transit® biostimulant product line.

About Valent BioSciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd. Valent BioSciences is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of biorational products and technologies used in agriculture, public health, and forest health. Through its expertise in bioscience, Valent BioSciences helps growers profitably sustain their land and legacies and protects the public from insect-borne disease. The company has more than 60 years of experience bringing biorational products to market in more than 95 countries worldwide, and recently announced it will be combining with sister companies MGK and Valent North America to form Sumitomo Biorational Company, a Global Center of Excellence for Biorational Innovation, in April 2026. Learn more about the company at its website: www.valentbiosciences.com.

About Seipasa

Seipasa is a pioneering Spanish company in the field of agricultural biotechnology. It develops, registers, produces, and markets natural botanical and microbiological solutions for crop protection, biostimulation, and nutrition worldwide. The company was founded in 1998 with the entrepreneurial vision to anticipate the changes and transformations that the agricultural industry is undergoing today. Twenty-seven years later, Seipasa has promoted the Natural Technology® model, from which it develops solutions of high technological value, focused on sustainability and applied in the world’s most demanding agriculture conditions.

Its solid commitment to innovation in a traditional and highly regulated sector such as agriculture earned Seipasa the 2020 National Innovation Prize, awarded by the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation. For additional information, visit the company’s website: www.seipasa.com.