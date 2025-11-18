Ipava State Bank Chooses Vine for AI-Powered Underwriting

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ipava State Bank has selected Vine’s commercial lending accelerator platform to power its commercial lending business.

With Vine, Ipava’s loan officers have more time to focus on serving borrowers and creating a better experience for them, while also cutting down on many of the data entry errors that can occur. Share

Vine’s AI-powered commercial lending accelerator automates document reading, financial spreading, and document generation, eliminating many of the manual data entry processes that accompany those tasks. With Vine, Ipava’s loan officers have more time to focus on serving borrowers and creating a better experience for them, while also cutting down on many of the data entry errors that can occur. This platform saves time, speeds up decisions, and promotes greater data accuracy for Ipava.

“Vine’s commercial lending accelerator improves our speed, accuracy, and consistency of credit decisions. Vine also supports better risk management and drives our bank’s operational efficiency,” said James McLauchlan, Executive Vice President at Ipava. “The implementation process has been smooth and well-coordinated thus far, and the Vine team has met weekly to help our lending staff stay up to date with changes during the transition and answer our questions.”

With a quick and seamless implementation, Vine ensures that lenders like Ipava are able to get up and running on the platform and start deriving value in just a few weeks.

“We built Vine to be easy to use and easy to implement, and Ipava is an excellent example of how teamwork makes a smooth transition,” said David Eads, CEO and co-founder at Vine. “Ipava is a great example to other banks of the speed and accuracy they can achieve when they have the right technology partner working alongside them.”

About Ipava State Bank

Ipava State Bank has been serving individuals and businesses in central Illinois communities since 1902. Located in Astoria, Canton, Ipava, Lewistown, Peoria Heights, and Washington, ISB products and services include mortgages, construction loans, a wide selection of commercial services, and a Trust & Wealth Management division. The bank has grown from a small number of employees when the bank was first established to over 40 employees today. Ipava State Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about ISB, visit www.IpavaStateBank.com.

About Vine

Vine is a faster, more accurate, and more auditable Commercial Lending Accelerator for banks and credit unions. From document reading to spreading to document generation, Vine empowers lenders with the tools they need, all in one platform. With Vine, financial institutions can deliver faster decisions, provide more value, and build stronger relationships. For more information, visit vinefin.com.